Greene County deed transfers
Buy Now

 

The following property transfers were recorded the week of July 23 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Center Township

Clay L. Gifford A/K/A Clay Gifford to Garett Johnston, et ux., 1.8 Acres, $40,000.00 (7-22-20)

Mark A. Uphold, et ux., to Bonnie J. Wesley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $318,000.00 (7-23-20)

Cumberland Township

Marilyn S. Riggen, et ux., to Leeland Lancaster, Lot 116 in Nemacolin, $9,100.00 (7-17-20)

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Angela Carmela Burrie, et ux., 2 Tracts, $32,000.00 (7-23-20)

Amy L. Neel, et ux., to Preston A. Estle, et ux., 2 Tracts, $32,250.00 (7-23-20)

Gilmore Township

Freda Wallace A/K/A Freda Estelle Wallace to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $224.00 (7-20-20)

David K. Roberts to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $224.00 (7-20-20)

Monongahela Township

Antionette Gilbert to Tammy L. Livingston, Lots 21-22 in Poland Plan, $4,000.00 (7-22-20)

Morgan Township

Charles N. Snyder, et al., to Charles N. Snyder, et al., 51.56 Acres $12,677.62 (7-22-20)

Everett James McDonough, et ux., to Jessie Lynn Torboli, et ux., Lot 1008 in Mather, $205,000.00 (7-23-20)

Perry Township

Julie Bolyard to Alan K. Jarrell, .72 Acre, $123,500.00 (7-22-20)

Richhill Township

Marleen Demurry Lerch to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 2.28815222 Acres, O&G, Mineral, $2,280.00 (7-20-20)

Dwight Wayne Jeffrey to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 2.28815222 Acres, O&G, Mineral, $2,280.00 (7-20-20)

Christa Demurray Nelson to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 2.28815222 Acres, O&G, Mineral, $2,280.00 (7-20-20)

Harriett Riggs Hough to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 3.43222833 Acres, O&G, Mineral, $3,430.00 (7-20-20)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription