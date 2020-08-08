The following property transfers were recorded the week of July 23 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Center Township
Clay L. Gifford A/K/A Clay Gifford to Garett Johnston, et ux., 1.8 Acres, $40,000.00 (7-22-20)
Mark A. Uphold, et ux., to Bonnie J. Wesley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $318,000.00 (7-23-20)
Cumberland Township
Marilyn S. Riggen, et ux., to Leeland Lancaster, Lot 116 in Nemacolin, $9,100.00 (7-17-20)
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Angela Carmela Burrie, et ux., 2 Tracts, $32,000.00 (7-23-20)
Amy L. Neel, et ux., to Preston A. Estle, et ux., 2 Tracts, $32,250.00 (7-23-20)
Gilmore Township
Freda Wallace A/K/A Freda Estelle Wallace to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $224.00 (7-20-20)
David K. Roberts to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $224.00 (7-20-20)
Monongahela Township
Antionette Gilbert to Tammy L. Livingston, Lots 21-22 in Poland Plan, $4,000.00 (7-22-20)
Morgan Township
Charles N. Snyder, et al., to Charles N. Snyder, et al., 51.56 Acres $12,677.62 (7-22-20)
Everett James McDonough, et ux., to Jessie Lynn Torboli, et ux., Lot 1008 in Mather, $205,000.00 (7-23-20)
Perry Township
Julie Bolyard to Alan K. Jarrell, .72 Acre, $123,500.00 (7-22-20)
Richhill Township
Marleen Demurry Lerch to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 2.28815222 Acres, O&G, Mineral, $2,280.00 (7-20-20)
Dwight Wayne Jeffrey to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 2.28815222 Acres, O&G, Mineral, $2,280.00 (7-20-20)
Christa Demurray Nelson to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 2.28815222 Acres, O&G, Mineral, $2,280.00 (7-20-20)
Harriett Riggs Hough to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 3.43222833 Acres, O&G, Mineral, $3,430.00 (7-20-20)