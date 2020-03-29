Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of March 19 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Cumberland Township

Anna Mae Vrana Estate, et al., to Ryan James Argyle, Lots 16-20 in Greene Hills Terrace No. 1, $135,000.00 (3-18-20)

Robert D. Gray, et ux., to Ewing House LLC, Lot 436 in Crucible, $37,000.00 (3-19-20)

Franklin Township

Frank J. Peduti to Kevin Jacobs, Lot, $163,000.00 (3-13-20)

Jason E. Hampson, et ux., to Baily Family Legacy Trust, et al., 1.9758 Acres, $545,000.00 (3- 13-20)

Jefferson Township

Korey Hague, et ux., to Brandon Scott Northcraft, Lots 54-56, $135,000.00 (3-17-20)

Monongahela Township

John M. Werner, et ux., to Jacob C. Proud, et al., 2 Lots, $310,000.00 (3-13-20)

Morgan Township

Dave Gamble, et ux., to Alfred B. Cole, et ux., 10.260 Acres, $340,000.00 (3-18-20)

G. Douglas Hanford, et al., to Matilda E. Carter, Lot 428 in Mather, $45,000.00 (3-19-20)

Waynesburg Borough

Thomas A. Patton to Linda Kay John, et ux., Lot, $75,000.00 (3-17-20)

Jay M. Henicle to Cyril Jean Andre Champalbert, et ux., Lot, $13,000.00 (3-19-20)

