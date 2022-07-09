The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 30:
Aleppo Township
Pamela P. Barrow, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $11,000.00 (6-28-22)
H. Victor Penn to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $11,000.00 (6-28-22)
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships
Jent E. Love to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, Tracts, O&G, $192,250.04 (6-23-22)
Cumberland Township
Christopher Hughes, et al., to Codie M. Dikun, 4 Lots, Crucible Plan, $80,000.00 (6-23-22)
Charles Brent Maletic, et ux., to Patricia N. Hill, .5840 Acre, $85,000.00 (6-24-22)
Donald W. Fuller Revocable Living Trust, et ux., to Rachel E. Costa, et ux., 2 Lots,
$224,720.00 (6-24-22)
Donald Mason to Sean Fitzgerald O’Donnell, et al., Tract, $300,000.00 (6-27-22)
Michael J. Yeager, et ux., to Nathan Carl, et ux., 2.332 Acres, $225,000.00 (6-28-22)
Franklin Township
Edward L. Hinerman, et ux., to Richard G. Baker, Jr., et ux., Lot 55, Arbor Terrace, $325,000.00 (6-22-22)
William A. Morris by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Madelyn K. Koppelman, Tract, $180,000.00 (6-27-22)
James E. Barger, et ux., to Holbert J. White, Jr., et ux., Unit 605, Huntington Woods, $180,000.00 (6-27-22)
Garet Venie Bennett to Mark S. Moos, 2 Tracts, $40,000.00 (6-28-22)
Freeport Township
Elliott D. Taylor to Freeport Township, et ux., Tracts, $50,000.00 (6-23-22)
Benjamin Franklin Gooden, Jr., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 189.9763 Acres, O&G, $31,662.75 (6-23-22)
Grace L. Riggle to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 23 Acres, O&G, $10,726.85 (6-23-22)
Jackson Township
Carroll E. Phillips to Lois Sue Severance, Lot, $15,000.00 (6-24-22)
Brett L. Watson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 86.851 Acres, O&G, $37,861.91 (6-28-22)
Jefferson Township
Alpha Metallurgical Resources LLC, et al., to James A. Hoyle, et ux., 15.288 Acres, $4,676.25 (6-28-22)
Morgan Township
Hildebrand Asset Protection Trust, et ux., to Kevin S. Johnson, Tracts, $110,000.00 (6-27-22)
Morris Township
Mary L. Wilke, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und. ¼ Interest, $10,472.20 (6-28-22)
Jeanne M. Beecher to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und. ¼ Interest, $10,472.21 (6-28-22)
Robert A. Hayes, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 5 Tracts, O&G, $436.08 (6-28-22)
Preston K. Hayes to EQT Production Company, 5 Tracts, O&G, $436.08 (6-28-22)
Perry Township
Joseph S. Yorio, Jr., et al., to AMP V LP, 81.45 Acres, O&G, $386,887.50 (6-24-22)
Nila Mae Wise to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.847 Acres, O&G, $6,611.33 (6-28-22)
Richhill Township
Stephen J. Burns, et ux., to Kenneth D. Jones, Jr., et ux., .514 Acre, $20,000.00 (6-23-22)
Springhill Township
Barbara Ann Nelson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $21,428.00 (6-22-22)
William Carl Tustin, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, $24,667.49 (6-23-22)
Thumper O. Parthemer, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 3 Tracts, O&G, $1,730.28 (6-28-22)
Nancy Anne Null to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Tracts, O&G, $14,030.47 (6-28-22)
Wayne Township
Betty J. Morris Estate, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 3 Tracts, O&G, $500.00 (6-28-22)
Wayne, Jackson and Gilmore townships
Deborah S. Neely, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $8,257.06 (6-22-22)
Whiteley Township
Denise A. Gregg, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 55.2458 Acres, O&G, $33,143.28 (6-28-22)