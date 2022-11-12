The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 10.
Aleppo Township
Randall Lee Tedrow to Dirk R. Tedrow, et ux., 2 Acres, $2,474.70 (11-2-22)
Ronald F. Jackman to EQT Production Company, 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $1,826.66 (11-4-22)
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport Townships
Phive Starr Properties LP to REC Properties and Construction LLC, Tracts, O&G, $2,000.00 (11-2-22)
Rec Properties and Construction LLC to AOYS Investments LLC, Tracts, O&G, $100.00 (11- 2-22)
Carmichaels Borough
Christa Andamasaris to Michael B. Palkendo, et ux., Lot, $180,000.00 (11-1-22)
Center Township
Richard W. Wendell, et ux., to Zachary McGinnis, et ux., 2.163 Acres, $360,000.00 (10-31-22)
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to James R. Butler, et ux., 14.106 Acres, $40,830.00 (11-2-22)
Clarksville Borough
William M. Muhly, Jr., et ux., to Divya Krishna LLC, 3 Tracts, $154,000.00 (10-26-22)
Jason J. Wilson, et ux., to Joshua T. Yeager, Lot 72, $60,000.00 (10-31-22)
Cumberland Township
Norman C. Thompson, et ux., to Donald W. Titchnell, 1.081 Acres, $110,000.00 (10-24-22)
John A. Glendenning a/k/a John Albert Glendenning, et ux., to Roger Wells Eisentrout, Lots 49-50, Nemacolin, $49,500.00 (10-24-22)
Jack Sminkey to Jorge Alberto, Lot 290, Nemacolin, $35,000.00 (10-26-22)
Charles M. Walker, III Estate, et al., to Advanced Masonry Inc., 6 Tracts, $272,000.00 (10-26-22)
Corey Bowling, et ux., to Anthony W. Smith, et ux., 54.328 Acres, $448,000.00 (10-27-22)
Marjorie D. Flenniken Revocable Living Trust, et al., to Billy R. Parker, III, et ux., .270 Acre, $115,000.00 (10-27-22)
Robert D. Yeager, Jr., to Matthew L. London, et ux., .8573 Acre, $213,500.00 (10-27-22)
Dunkard Township
Robin L. Merti, et ux., to Stacy L. Hanlan, Lots 176-177, Bobtown, $14,000.00 (11-4-22)
Franklin Township
Wendy Johnston aka Wendy Johnson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 167.571 Acres, O&G, $33,018.05 (11-1-22)
Mildred K. Burns to Jennifer J. Lippenncott, et ux., 5.962 Acres, $435,000.00 (11-2-22)
2D2KSM LLC to Nicholas T. Fox, et ux., Lot 5, Carpenter Plan, $292,500.00 (11-7-22)
Franklin, Greene, Morris and Richhill Townships
Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC to Ridgetop Ten LLC, Tracts, O&G, $707,410.11 (10-31-22)
Franklin and Wayne Townships
Amber Cubberley to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $44,503.44 (11-3-22)
Freeport Township
David E. Piper, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 1.001 Acres, O&G, $4,254.25 (10-24-22)
Tyler J. Ruditis, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 102.24 Acres, O&G, $30,672.00 (11-4-22)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Margaret L. Shackelford to The Mineral Company, et ux., 11 Tracts, O&G, $14,376.93 (11-3-22)
Jackson Township
Roy Sisler, et ux., to William R. Stewart, et ux., 8.5 Acres, $60,000.00 (10-26-22)
Myra Lee Balogh by Atty-In-Fact, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, $36,201.56 (11-1-22)
Helen G. Beck Living Trust, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 14.75 Acres, O&G, $80,124.38 (11-1-22)
Michael W. Katchmark to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $2,815.67 (11-1-22)
Gene A. Niethamer Estate, et ux., to Richard W. Wendell, et ux., 10 Acres, $210,000.00 (11-1-22)
Jackson and Richhill Townships
Robert W. Reed to The Mineral Company, et ux., 92.01 Acres, O&G, $3,012.24 (11-1-22)
David B. Reed, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 92.01 Acres, O&G, $3,012.23 (11-4-22)
Christy Hartman, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 92.01 Acres, O&G, $6,491.45 (11-4-22)
Jackson and Springhill Townships
Frederick J. Tuning to The Mineral Company, et ux., 70 Acres, O&G, $1,671.57 (11-1-22)
Catherine S. King to The Mineral Company, et ux., 70 Acres, O&G, $1,671.57 (11-1-22)
Jefferson Township
Harold Victor Evans Estate a/k/a Harold V Evans Estate, et ux., to Tabitha Haring, 5 Lots, Star City Plan, $114,000.00 (10-25-22)
Mark R. Holtschneider, et ux., to Michael Bodnar, et ux., Lot 3, Pumpkin Run Plan, $270,000.00 (11-1-22)
Natalie J. Smalley to Triple H Realty Group LLC, 2 Lots, $8,000.00 (11-2-22)
Michael J. Trbovich, et ux., to Jeffrey Trbovich, et ux., 4 Lots, $134,000.00 (11-2-22)
Morgan Township
Michael A. Bodnar, et ux., to Jason W. Renner, et ux., Lot 1010, Mather, $260,000.00 (11-2-22)
Jeff L. Knestrick, Sr., et ux., to Carolyn Brumley, 1 Acre, $100,000.00 (11-8-22)
Morris Township
Kirsten S. Rhodes to EQT Production Company, 6.743487 Acres, O&G, $1,685.87 (11-1-22)
Perry Township
Thomas Anthony Donley, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 44.339 Acres, O&G, $4,310.25 (10-28-22)
Brenda E. Brewer to EQT Production Company, 91.278 Acres, $983.83 (11-1-22)
Richhill Township
George W. Barney to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.552 Acres, O&G, $4,102.03 (10-24-22)
General Capital Holdings LLC to Benchmark Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $70,000.00 (11-1-22)
Theresa R. Lindsey to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (11-1-22)
Ronald W. Barney, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.522 Acres, O&G, $4,102.04 (11-1-22)
Eric Douglas Finch, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 9.43125 Acres, O&G, $29,472.66 (11-3-22)
Conrhein Coal Company, et ux., to Bristoria Baptist Church, Tracts, $233,432.10 (11-7-22)
Springhill Township
Sandra J. Huffman, et ux., to Howard M. Henderson, et ux., 3 Tracts, $417,500.00 (10-24-22)
Robert G. Kimble, Jr., et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 13.10625 Acres, O&G, $10,921.83 (10-24-22)
Judith K. Ritter to The Mineral Company, et ux., 129.54 Acres, O&G, $11,683.64 (10-24-22)
Mary Amy Kessinger, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 101.52 Acres, O&G, $9,870.00 (10-24-22)
Juanita Key Hoffman to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1,264.45 (11-1-22)
Barbara J. Nitz, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1,264.45 (11-1-22)
Todd Christopher West, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 101.52 Acres, $9,870.00 (11-1-22)
Kandi Darlene Davis, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 101.52 Acres, $9,870.00 (11-1-22)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Frederick C. Hilbert Estate, et ux., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $500.00 (11-4-22)
Washington Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to David C. Shipman, et ux., 1 Acre, $202,334.10 (10-24-22)
Jane Smith Lambeth, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., .787 Acre,
$53,000.00 (11-3-22)
Rebecca L. Reese to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $11,200.00 (11-4-22)
Wayne Township
Kathy Mays Summers, et ux., to MBH Resources LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $12,211.70 (10-28-22)
Patricia Mays Chidester, et ux., to MBH Resources LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $12,211.70 (10-28-22)
Christine Mays Waldron to MBH Resources LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $12,211.70 (10-28-22)
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Rebecca Ann Carder, et ux., 10.391 Acres, $67,500.00 (10-31-22)
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Wyatt Hoag, et ux., Lot, $55,000.00 (10-31-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Northwest Bank to Matthew A. Linderman, Lot, $24,900.00 (11-1-22)
Whiteley Township
Catherine I. Shimek to The Mineral Company, et ux., 256.2881 Acres, O&G, $71,322.16 (10-24-22)
Heath Allan Mooney to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $48,853.77 (10-26-22)
Charles Edward Little to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.6286 Acres, O&G, $60,125.44 (11-4-22)
