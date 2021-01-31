The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 14:
Carmichaels Borough
Elizabeth C. Walker, et ux., to Sarah Anne Smith, 3 Tracts, $155,000.00 (1-11-21)
Center Township
Craig M. Thomas, et al., to Jesse Lee Caldwell, 3 Tracts, $180,000.00 (1-14-21)
Cumberland Township
Charles Massengill to Francis Gilbert, Jr., Tract, $128,000.00 (1-8-21)
Zachary Greenawalt, et ux., to Michael A. Coombs, Tract, $92,000.00 (1-11-21)
Michael J. Ludrosky, et ux., to Jacob Ryan Bevard, 2 Tracts, $305,000.00 (1-11-21)
Wilbur D. Colvin, et ux., to Drew M. Deardorff, Tract, $189,000.00 (1-13-21)
Franklin Township
Tracy Jane Mercier A/K/A Tracy Yost, et ux., to Charles Strope, et ux., Lot, $128,000.00 (1-8-21)
Mark A. Bouchard, et al., to Micah Daniel Kraf, Tract, $27,000.00 (1-8-21)
Myra L. Remaley to Robert Frederick Sickles, et ux., Lot 8 in Colonial Place, $209,900.00 (1-11-21)
Freeport and Springhill townships
Carol A. Coffman, et ux., to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 339.88625 Acres, O&G, $97,936.09 (1-11-21)
David P. Barger to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 339.88625 Acres, O&G, $16,860.68 (1-11-21)
John W. Barger to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 339.88625 Acres, O&G, $16,860.68 (1-11-21)
Jackson Township
Timothy Poole to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $33,851.94 (1-12-21)
Andrea C. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, 54 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-14-21)
Brent D. Strawn, et ux., to Hilltop Minerals LLC, 54 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-14-21)
Jackson, Jefferson, Morgan, Morris, Richhill, Springhill, Washington, Wayne, and Whiteley townships and Waynesburg Borough
Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC to Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC, Add. RT Tax, $62,092,438.30 (1-8-21)
Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC to Contura Pennsylvania LLC, Add. RT Tax, $1,252,196.00 (1-8-21)
Morgan Township
Tammy L. Roupe aka Tammy L. Morgan, et ux., to Mark A. Fonner, Lot 60 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $20,000.00 (1-8-21)
Christina L. Mecannic to Diane M. Waligora, Lot 503 in Mather, $35,000.00 (1-8-21)
Springhill Township
Pamela L. West to America’s Choice Royalty Services, et ux., 327.7625 Acres, O&G, $350.00 (1-14-21)
Springhill and Freeport townships
Drew C. McCormick to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-8-21)
Davon H. McCormick to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-8-21)
Amy Marquet Miller aka Amy E. Miller to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-8-21)
Washington Township
Mariah R. Wise to Judd A. Pellen, 1.3739 Acres, $170,000.00 (1-12-21)
Wayne Township
Staci L. Dawson to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $4,500.00 (1-8-21)
Francis Dalbert Gump, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-12-21)
Mary Lou Gump by POA, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-12-21)
Darwin R. Gump, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-12- 21)
Michael Glen Robey to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)
Thelma Robey to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)
Melanie Harper to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21) Mary Harper to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)
James E. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)
Scott L. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)
Brian A. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)
Brent D. Strawn, et ux., to Hilltop Minerals LLC, 84.358 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-14-21)
Andrea C. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, 84.358 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-14-21)
Whiteley Township
Joshua D. Humble, et ux, to Michael John Steffl, Jr., 2 Tracts, $80,000.00 (1-8-21)