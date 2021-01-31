Greene County deed transfers
Buy Now

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 14:

Carmichaels Borough

Elizabeth C. Walker, et ux., to Sarah Anne Smith, 3 Tracts, $155,000.00 (1-11-21)

Center Township

Craig M. Thomas, et al., to Jesse Lee Caldwell, 3 Tracts, $180,000.00 (1-14-21)

Cumberland Township

Charles Massengill to Francis Gilbert, Jr., Tract, $128,000.00 (1-8-21)

Zachary Greenawalt, et ux., to Michael A. Coombs, Tract, $92,000.00 (1-11-21)

Michael J. Ludrosky, et ux., to Jacob Ryan Bevard, 2 Tracts, $305,000.00 (1-11-21)

Wilbur D. Colvin, et ux., to Drew M. Deardorff, Tract, $189,000.00 (1-13-21)

Franklin Township

Tracy Jane Mercier A/K/A Tracy Yost, et ux., to Charles Strope, et ux., Lot, $128,000.00 (1-8-21)

Mark A. Bouchard, et al., to Micah Daniel Kraf, Tract, $27,000.00 (1-8-21)

Myra L. Remaley to Robert Frederick Sickles, et ux., Lot 8 in Colonial Place, $209,900.00 (1-11-21)

Freeport and Springhill townships

Carol A. Coffman, et ux., to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 339.88625 Acres, O&G, $97,936.09 (1-11-21)

David P. Barger to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 339.88625 Acres, O&G, $16,860.68 (1-11-21)

John W. Barger to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 339.88625 Acres, O&G, $16,860.68 (1-11-21)

Jackson Township

Timothy Poole to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $33,851.94 (1-12-21)

Andrea C. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, 54 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-14-21)

Brent D. Strawn, et ux., to Hilltop Minerals LLC, 54 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-14-21)

Jackson, Jefferson, Morgan, Morris, Richhill, Springhill, Washington, Wayne, and Whiteley townships and Waynesburg Borough

Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC to Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC, Add. RT Tax, $62,092,438.30 (1-8-21)

Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC to Contura Pennsylvania LLC, Add. RT Tax, $1,252,196.00 (1-8-21)

Morgan Township

Tammy L. Roupe aka Tammy L. Morgan, et ux., to Mark A. Fonner, Lot 60 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $20,000.00 (1-8-21)

Christina L. Mecannic to Diane M. Waligora, Lot 503 in Mather, $35,000.00 (1-8-21)

Springhill Township

Pamela L. West to America’s Choice Royalty Services, et ux., 327.7625 Acres, O&G, $350.00 (1-14-21)

Springhill and Freeport townships

Drew C. McCormick to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-8-21)

Davon H. McCormick to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-8-21)

Amy Marquet Miller aka Amy E. Miller to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-8-21)

Washington Township

Mariah R. Wise to Judd A. Pellen, 1.3739 Acres, $170,000.00 (1-12-21)

Wayne Township

Staci L. Dawson to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $4,500.00 (1-8-21)

Francis Dalbert Gump, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-12-21)

Mary Lou Gump by POA, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-12-21)

Darwin R. Gump, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-12- 21)

Michael Glen Robey to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)

Thelma Robey to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)

Melanie Harper to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21) Mary Harper to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)

James E. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)

Scott L. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)

Brian A. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,785.71 (1-13-21)

Brent D. Strawn, et ux., to Hilltop Minerals LLC, 84.358 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-14-21)

Andrea C. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, 84.358 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (1-14-21)

Whiteley Township

Joshua D. Humble, et ux, to Michael John Steffl, Jr., 2 Tracts, $80,000.00 (1-8-21)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In