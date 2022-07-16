The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 7:
Aleppo Township
Richard D. Pemberton by POA, et ux., to Kimberly M. Fleming, et al., Tracts, $130,000.00 (6-30-22)
Edward J. Moses, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 107.25 Acres, $195,000.00 (7-5-22)
Cumberland Township
Ronald L. Stoffa to Khedive Holdings LLC, Lot 70, Crucible, $4,000.00 (6-30-22)
Ronald L. Stoffa to Timothy John Gorda, Lot 213, Crucible, $7,000.00 (6-30-22)
Franklin Township
Tammy Kerley, et ux., to Shaun E. Wilson, et ux., .227 Acre, $45,100.00 (6-30-22)
Gilmore Township
Patricia E. Patterson, et al., to Spencer Stoneking, .5 Acre, $92,500.00 (7-1-22)
Gray Township
Doris Jean Bedilion Estate, et al., to Scott Whipkey, 3 Lots, $19,900.00 (6-29-22)
Greene Township
Virginia P. Cumpston, et ux., to Christopher Caldwell, 99 Acres, $566,532.00 (6-30-22)
Monongahela Township
James Dorsey to Beverly Clark-Coffman, 6 Tracts, $80,000.00 (6-30-22)
Linsey Billings to Douglas Cumpston, et ux., .426 Acre, $150,000.00 (7-5-22)
Morris Township
Gary L. Veltre, et ux., to Amanda Scritfield, et ux., Tract, $150,000.00 (6-29-22)
Perry Township
RGL INC, et ux., to R&J Partners LLC, Tract, $1,600,000.00 (7-1-22)
Richhill Township
Richard A. Flament, et al., to Scott Whipkey, 10.656 Acres, $22,000.00 (6-29-22)
Carol Ann Fox, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 100 Acres, O&G, $364.43 (6-30-22)
Wayne Township
Gary Dent Lazzelle, et ux., to Carlene S. Moore, et ux., Tract, $3,600.00 (6-29-22)
Barbara J. Huggins to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $24,866.93 (7-1-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Kristi D. White aka Kristi D. Brown to Madison R. Raber, Lot 22, Hillcrest Plan, $215,000.00 (6-30-22)
Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust, et al., to Larisa Wilkins, Lot, $150,000.00 (6-30-22)
Candy M. Lapping aka Candy Lapping aka Candy Oxenrider, et ux., to Hanko Realty LLC, Lot, $320,000.00 (7-5-22)
Whiteley Township
Shannon Mooney to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $48,853.77 (7-1-22)
Whiteley and Perry townships
Michael D. Johnson, et ux., to Charles Justin Behm, et ux., 53.09 Acres, $795,000.00 (6-30-22)