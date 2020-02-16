The following property transfers were recorded the week of Jan. 30 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo Township
Beatrice Joyce Whipkey Estate, et al., to James R. McClure, et ux., 2 Tracts, $30,000.00 (1-27- 20)
Fred E. Warrell by Att-In-Fact, et al., to Bluejay Acquisition Partners LP, 3.05 Acres, O&G, $1,280.00 (1-30-20)
Cumberland Township
PNC Mortgage, et al., to David L. Lydic, Jr., 2 Tracts, $54,200.00 (1-24-20)
Charles R. Plasko, et ux., to Mark A. Henry, et ux., 2 Tracts, $373,000.00 (1-30-20)
Franklin Township
Gary L. Wilson, et ux., to Samuel P. McLaughlin, et ux., 2.037 Acres, $74,000.00 (1-30-20)
Jefferson Borough
Marvin D. Knight by Atty-in-Fact, et al., to Walter R. Arigoni, Lot, $9,000.00 (1-24-20)
Jefferson Township
Marvin Knight by POA, et al., to Shannon L. Pratt, et ux., Tracts, $24,000.00 (1-29-20)
Morgan Township
Mary E. Fox, et ux., to Jose Urbina, Tract, $137,500.00 (1-29-20)
Sandra M. Vineyard, et al., to Jason Boyd, 1.79 Acres, $50,807.00 (1-30-20)
Richhill Township
CNX Land LLC to George R. Finnegan, 9.474 Acres, $23,685.00 (1-24-20)
Autumn Galloway to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, .73 Acre, R/W, $537.00 (1-24-20)