The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 2.
Aleppo Township
Gretchen S. Orban, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 49.1 Acres, O&G, $51,144.84 (11-24-21)
Jeannie Clevinger, et ux., to Work Resources, LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $280,000.00 (11-29-21)
Aleppo and Richhill townships
Virginia Lee Crouse, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,429.98 (11-24-21)
Sybil C. Houston to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $31,289.97 (11-24-21)
Daniel W. Bauer, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $62,579.95 (11-24- 21)
Carmichaels Borough
Sean T. McCombs, et ux., to Heath Taylor Vavrek, .4727 Acres, $170,000.00 (11-29-21)
Cumberland Township
Nathan Phillips to Kiana Utt, Lot 13 in Nemacolin, $5,000.00 (11-30-21)
Franklin Township
Bruce V. Shipe, et ux., to Clinton Garret Cooper, et ux., 36.2273 Acres, $860,000.00 (11-24-21)
Christine Alma Kerr Estate aka Christine Kerr Estate aka Alma Christine Kerr Estate, et al., to K1 Investments LLC, Lots in Flowers Plan, $156,865.80 (11-24-21)
Gray Township
CNX Land LLC to Mark A. Hlatky, Jr., et ux., 1.576 Acres, $40,000.00 (11-29-21)
Jackson Township
Jeanne Capps-Reitz, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 80.85 Acres, O&G, $4,379.38 (11-24-21)
Jefferson Borough
Jayesh B. Gosai, et ux., to CD DG Jefferson 2 LLC, Lot $287,500.00 (11-30-21)
Morgan Township
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Allison M. McVicker, et ux., .2673 Acres, $82,000.00 (11-30-21)
Richhill Township
Ronnie L. Parson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (11-24-21)
Jon V. Parson, Jr., et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (11-24- 21)
Wayne Township
Nancy M. Callahan to The Mineral Company, et ux., 9 Tracts, O&G, $12,659.43 (11-24-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Nancy Ann Fox Estate aka Nancy S. Fox Estate, et al., to Scott Hackenburg, et ux., Lot, $114,500.00 (11-30-21)