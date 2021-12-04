Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 2.

Aleppo Township

Gretchen S. Orban, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 49.1 Acres, O&G, $51,144.84 (11-24-21)

Jeannie Clevinger, et ux., to Work Resources, LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $280,000.00 (11-29-21)

Aleppo and Richhill townships

Virginia Lee Crouse, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,429.98 (11-24-21)

Sybil C. Houston to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $31,289.97 (11-24-21)

Daniel W. Bauer, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $62,579.95 (11-24- 21)

Carmichaels Borough

Sean T. McCombs, et ux., to Heath Taylor Vavrek, .4727 Acres, $170,000.00 (11-29-21)

Cumberland Township

Nathan Phillips to Kiana Utt, Lot 13 in Nemacolin, $5,000.00 (11-30-21)

Franklin Township

Bruce V. Shipe, et ux., to Clinton Garret Cooper, et ux., 36.2273 Acres, $860,000.00 (11-24-21)

Christine Alma Kerr Estate aka Christine Kerr Estate aka Alma Christine Kerr Estate, et al., to K1 Investments LLC, Lots in Flowers Plan, $156,865.80 (11-24-21)

Gray Township

CNX Land LLC to Mark A. Hlatky, Jr., et ux., 1.576 Acres, $40,000.00 (11-29-21)

Jackson Township

Jeanne Capps-Reitz, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 80.85 Acres, O&G, $4,379.38 (11-24-21)

Jefferson Borough

Jayesh B. Gosai, et ux., to CD DG Jefferson 2 LLC, Lot $287,500.00 (11-30-21)

Morgan Township

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Allison M. McVicker, et ux., .2673 Acres, $82,000.00 (11-30-21)

Richhill Township

Ronnie L. Parson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (11-24-21)

Jon V. Parson, Jr., et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (11-24- 21)

Wayne Township

Nancy M. Callahan to The Mineral Company, et ux., 9 Tracts, O&G, $12,659.43 (11-24-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Nancy Ann Fox Estate aka Nancy S. Fox Estate, et al., to Scott Hackenburg, et ux., Lot, $114,500.00 (11-30-21)

