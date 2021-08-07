The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 5.
Center Township
Barbara A. Wemlinger, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 12.5 Acres, O&G, $8,593.75 (8-2-21)
Cumberland Township
Everett James McDonough, et ux., to Michael Gulley, et ux., Lots 63 & 64 in Colonial Heights, $239,900.00 (7-28-21)
Timothy W. Hughes, et ux., to Karl Fenske, Lot 180 March in Nemacolin, $18,000.00 (7-28-21)
Brian Steinmiller to John Albert Glendenning, Lot 49 in Nemacolin, $500.00 (8-3-21)
Dunkard Township
Herschel F. Mathews, Sr., Estate, et al., to James H. Baker, .937 Acre, $85,000.00 (7-28-21)
Franklin Township
Karen S. Cramer Estate aka Karen Sue Cramer Estate, et al., to Mark C. Faux, et ux., 2 Lots in North Waynesburg Plan, $56,250.00 (8-2-21)
Jefferson Township
First Link of Dry Tavern LP to Carilli Real Estate Holdings LLC, Tract, $645,000.00 (8-2-21)
Monongahela Township
Timothy Meese to Roxanne M. McHugh, Lot 6 in Parcel C Warwick Group Plan, $40,000.00 (8-2-21)
Morris Township
Thomas J. Hauch, et ux., to Adam Hornbeck, et ux., 14.582 Acres, $436,975.00 (8-3-21)
Perry and Whiteley Townships
Gladys H. Springer Revocable Deed of Trust, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 126.31 Acres, O&G, $33,843.57 (8-2-21)
Richhill Township
Linda Norcia to VES Land LLC, 76.77 Acres, O&G, $21,568.25 (8-2-21)
Springhill Township
Ruth E. Keffer Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 8 Acres, O&G, $10,207.04 (8-2-21)
Charles L. Thomas to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5.6875 Acres, O&G, $12,796.88 (8-2-21)
Washington Township
Charles A. Harry to Paul Sliva, 39.503 Acres, $430,000.00 (7-29-21)
Wayne Township
Shelda R. Kendralla aka Shelda Kendralla to The Mineral Company, et ux., 313.504 Acres, O&G, $9,975.85 (8-2-21)
Christina M. Littleton, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 71.278 Acres, O&G, $2,201.00 (8-2-21)
Gregory Daughtery to EQT Production Company, 71.278 Acres, O&G, $2,201.70 (8-2-21)
Donna D. Santucci, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 71.278 Acres, O&G, $2,201.70 (8-2-21)
David D. Kerr, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 8.375 Acres, O&G, $5,692.38 (8-2-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Charles Deyell, et ux., to Charles A. Deyell, Lot 300 in R Munnell & S Hunnell Plan, $28,000.00 (7-29-21)
Justin M. Rhodes, et ux., to Kristin Smith, Lot, $174,000.00 (7-29-21)