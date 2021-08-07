Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 5.

Center Township

Barbara A. Wemlinger, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 12.5 Acres, O&G, $8,593.75 (8-2-21)

Cumberland Township

Everett James McDonough, et ux., to Michael Gulley, et ux., Lots 63 & 64 in Colonial Heights, $239,900.00 (7-28-21)

Timothy W. Hughes, et ux., to Karl Fenske, Lot 180 March in Nemacolin, $18,000.00 (7-28-21)

Brian Steinmiller to John Albert Glendenning, Lot 49 in Nemacolin, $500.00 (8-3-21)

Dunkard Township

Herschel F. Mathews, Sr., Estate, et al., to James H. Baker, .937 Acre, $85,000.00 (7-28-21)

Franklin Township

Karen S. Cramer Estate aka Karen Sue Cramer Estate, et al., to Mark C. Faux, et ux., 2 Lots in North Waynesburg Plan, $56,250.00 (8-2-21)

Jefferson Township

First Link of Dry Tavern LP to Carilli Real Estate Holdings LLC, Tract, $645,000.00 (8-2-21)

Monongahela Township

Timothy Meese to Roxanne M. McHugh, Lot 6 in Parcel C Warwick Group Plan, $40,000.00 (8-2-21)

Morris Township

Thomas J. Hauch, et ux., to Adam Hornbeck, et ux., 14.582 Acres, $436,975.00 (8-3-21)

Perry and Whiteley Townships

Gladys H. Springer Revocable Deed of Trust, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 126.31 Acres, O&G, $33,843.57 (8-2-21)

Richhill Township

Linda Norcia to VES Land LLC, 76.77 Acres, O&G, $21,568.25 (8-2-21)

Springhill Township

Ruth E. Keffer Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 8 Acres, O&G, $10,207.04 (8-2-21)

Charles L. Thomas to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5.6875 Acres, O&G, $12,796.88 (8-2-21)

Washington Township

Charles A. Harry to Paul Sliva, 39.503 Acres, $430,000.00 (7-29-21)

Wayne Township

Shelda R. Kendralla aka Shelda Kendralla to The Mineral Company, et ux., 313.504 Acres, O&G, $9,975.85 (8-2-21)

Christina M. Littleton, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 71.278 Acres, O&G, $2,201.00 (8-2-21)

Gregory Daughtery to EQT Production Company, 71.278 Acres, O&G, $2,201.70 (8-2-21)

Donna D. Santucci, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 71.278 Acres, O&G, $2,201.70 (8-2-21)

David D. Kerr, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 8.375 Acres, O&G, $5,692.38 (8-2-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Charles Deyell, et ux., to Charles A. Deyell, Lot 300 in R Munnell & S Hunnell Plan, $28,000.00 (7-29-21)

Justin M. Rhodes, et ux., to Kristin Smith, Lot, $174,000.00 (7-29-21)

