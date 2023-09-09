The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 31.
Aleppo Township
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 1:35 am
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 31.
Aleppo Township
Jody L. Bowersox to EQT Production Company, ¾ Acre, O&G, $50.00 (8-23-23)
Harold R. Hughes, Jr., to EQT Production Company, ¾ Acre, O&G, $50.00 (8-23-23)
Donna J. Wysocki to EQT Production Company, ¾ Acre, O&G, $50.00 (8-23-23)
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
John Jason Adams, et ux., to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $516,440.09 (8-23-23)
Cumberland Township
Earl Steven Miller to Gregory W. Miller, Jr., Lots 3-5, $1,500.00 (8-24-23)
Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company to John Glendenning, Lot, Nemacolin Plan, $10,000.00 (8-24-23)
John Glendenning, et ux., to John Glendenning, et ux., Lot, Nemacolin Plan, $5,000.00 (8-24-23)
Donald L. Grear to John Albert Glendenning, et ux., .7022 Acres, $1,000.00 (8-24-23)
Bryan McCannon, et ux., to Christopher Michael Park, et ux., 15 Acres, $309,900.00 (8-25-23)
Samuel Davis Hawk, III, et al., to Richard Cacurak, Lots 99-101, Colonial Heights, $230,000.00 (8-29-23)
Levi Properties LLC to Pekar Properties LLC, 1.679 Acres, $300,000.00 (8-29-23)
Jennifer M. Whyel to Angelina M. Riggleman, Lot 174, Nemacolin, $2,392.79 (8-29-23)
Franklin Township
Brenda F. Kramer aka Brenda Kramer, et ux., to McClure Enterprises Inc., Tract, $75,000.00 (8-24-23)
Donald M. Headlee, et ux., to Emory B. Johnson, et ux., 2 Lots, $65,000.00 (8-29-23)
Jackson Township
Robert Wayne Snelson, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 47.921 Acres, O&G, $7,930.39 (8-23-23)
Dennis G. Hughes, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 50.06 Acres, O&G, $4,713.65 (8-23-23)
Jefferson Township
Sara Ruth Bradford aka Sara Ruth Opperman, et ux., to Community Minerals II LLC, 145.79 Acres, Mineral & Royalty, $12,000.00 (8-23-23)
Morgan Township
Ryan M. Milligan, et ux., to Randell Trueblood, et ux., 12.153 Acres, $135,000.00 (8-23-23)
Gregory D. Cowell, et ux., to Kloe Tuttle, et ux., Lot 230, Mather Plan, $99,900.00 (8-24-23)
Morris Township
Mark A. Jacobs, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., 1 Acre, $300,000.00 (8-29-23)
Springhill Township
The Mineral Company LLC, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 49.0822 Acres, O&G, $5,866.22 (8-29-23)
Wayne Township
Jay Malott to David Jones, Lot 2, Hoy Brothers Plan, $36,068.40 (8-24-23)
Laura E. D’Eletto, et ux., to Coombs Resources Corporation, 3 Tracts, O&G, $182,490.00 (8-29-23)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.