The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 29:
Center Township
Carolyn Crawford a/k/a Carolyn Crawford Shipman to Hollie Allen Yoder, Lot, $45,000.00 (10-28-20)
Cumberland Township
William C. Rush, et ux., to John Kandah, .2786 Acre, $4,000.00 (10-26-20)
Robert B. Grove to William B. Emerson, et ux., Lot 6 in Cumberland Village Plan, $40,000.00 (10-28-20)
David Joseph Barich, et al., to Ramona S. Hayes, Lot 40 in Cumberland Village Plan, $50,000.00 (10-28-20)
Rhonda Jean Parson, et ux., to Jeanette A. Gamble, et ux., Lot 3 in Threshold Subdivision, $170,000.00 (10-29-20)
Dunkard Township
Hubert W. Bierer, et ux., to Justin Wrick, 4.0 Acres, $121,000.00 (10-29-20)
Franklin Township
Ira George Moore, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 6.766 Acres, O&G, $13,532.00 (10-23-20)
Robert Harold Santee, et ux., to Stanley Ventures LLC, 1.621 Acres, $100,000.00 (10-23-20)
Karl P. King, et ux., to Bess Moriah King, et ux., 1.789 Acres, $143,500.00 (10-26-20)
Gilmore Township
Linda M. Grimes a/k/a Linda Grimes a/k/a Linda Grimes Newbrough to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $121,804.95 (10-26-20)
Jefferson Township
Trisha L. Lagaza, et ux., to Ben H. Bradmon, et ux., .405 Acre, $65,000.00 (10-29-20)
Linda K. Figas to Ryan P. Perkins, et ux., Lots 57-59 in Jefferson View Plan, $22,000.00 (10-29-20)
Monongahela Township
Charles D. Beckham, et al., to Andrew D. Keller, et ux., 38.060 Acres, $120,000.00 (10-26-20)
Morgan Township
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Dennis Woodring, Lot 42 in Teagarden Homes Plan, $84,900.00 (10-26-20)
Joseph F. Crawford, Sr., et al., to Alan J. Yanak, et ux., Lot 13 in Burson Farm Plan, $101,000.00 (10-28-20)
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, John Edward Moore, Lot 27 in Teagarden Homes Plan, $6,500.00 (10-29-20)
Perry Township
John R. Adams, et al., to Matthew R. Moyles, Lot, $146,000.00 (10-23-20)
Steven J. McIntire, et ux., to Tabernacle Gospel, 2 Lots, $40,000.00 (10-27-20)
James H. Zimmerman, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 100.625 Acres, O&G, $251,557.50 (10-29-20)
Richhill Township
Tanya Heath Shrader to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, 2.28815222 Acres, O&G, $2,280.00 (10-26-20)
Springhill Township
Charles Robert Kendall to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 51 Acres, O&G, $29,154.40 (10-23- 20)
Kay Lou Blair, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 72.5 Acres, O&G, $6,068.65 (10-23-20)
Lillian May Mercile Atty-in-Fact, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 56.539 Acres, O&G, $6,596.23 (10-26-20)
Riggs Investment Properties LLC to The Mineral Company LLC, 50 Acres, O&G, $17,333.34 (10-26-20)
Thundercloud Ridge LLC to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, 91.801 Acres, O&G, $76,000.00 (10-28-20)
Wayne Township
Carolyn Wilson Straight to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $7,294.59 (10-23-20)
Marvin L. Wilson, II, to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $7,294.59 (10-23-20)
Charles W. Corwin, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 35.935 Acres, $377,307.50 (10-23-20)
Thomas A. Patton, et ux., to Emily A. Brown, et ux., 48 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (10-26-20)
Robert E. Bryan, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 174.678 Acres, O&G, $20,056.54 (10-29-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Jason C. Hildreth to Lindsay C. Morris, 2 Lots, $110,000.00 (10-28-20)
Whiteley Township
Scott A. Krause to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, Tracts, O&G, $16,166.74 (10-23-20)
Robert D. Krause, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $16,166.74 (10-23-20)
Bonnie J. Fieldson to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Acres, O&G, 2 Acres, O&G, $3,541.68 (10-23- 20)