Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 28.

Cumberland Township

Judith E. Gould to Jack Sminkey, Lot 290 in Nemacolin, $38,148.00 (10-20-21)

Pamela J. Blubaugh Supplemental Needs Trust, et al., to Pamela Abbe, et ux., 5 Acres, $28,000.00 (10-21-21)

Lorraine Mooney to Khedive Holdings LLC, Lot 65 in Crucible, $39,433.20 (10-25-21)

Dunkard Township

Roy J. Anderson, et al., to David Vukmanic, et ux., 2.4258 Acres, $135,000.00 (10-22-21)

MEPCO LLC to John J. Kuis, et ux., 41.515 Acres, $58,000.00 (10-25-21)

Franklin Township

Lena L. Stoner Estate, et ux., to Michael D. Haddox, et ux., Lot, $184,900.00 (10-22-21)

Robert A. Young, et ux., to Renee Kalist, Lot in Huntington Woods Subdivision, $170,000.00 (10-22-21)

Charles R. Patterson, Jr., et ux., to Juan S. Gallo, et ux., .036 Acre, $130,000.00 (10-22-21)

Jarron W. Richter, et ux., to Charles Sheppard, et ux., 3 Tracts, $45,000.00 (10-25-21)

Lois A. Greenwood to Andrew Trybus, et ux., Lots in Bonar Plan, $72,500.00 (10-26-21)

Michael C. Younken, et ux., to Iron Rock Ranch LLC, 2 Tracts, $1,295,000.00 (10-26-21)

Gray Township

Stephen G. Koss to Daniel Noel, et ux., ½ Acre, $150,000.00 (10-25-21)

Jackson Township

Roger L. Moore to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 78.8 Acres, $40,700.00 (10-25-21)

Jefferson Township

Thomas W. Kronk Estate aka Thomas William Kronk, et al., to Erica M. Bair, Lot 61 in Braden Farm Plan, $40,000.00 (10-22-21)

Morgan Township

Donald Sherman Allen Jr., et ux., to James R. Elliott, .8739 Acre, $42,900.00 (10-21-21)

Newrez LLC, et ux., to T&R Resources INC, 1.22 Acres, $65,100.00 (10-22-21)

Mitchell L. Ring to Mitchell L. Ring Revocable Trust, et ux., .826 Acre, $197,254.00 (10-22-21)

Perry Township

James F. Zimmerman, e tux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $3,240.00 (10-25-21)

Kruger Exploration LLC to Lola Drilling III LLC, 16.2076 Acres, O&G, $87,521.40 (10-21-21)

Rices Landing Borough

Ryan Edwards, et ux., to Cristen R. Basilone, et ux., Lot, $296,900.00 (10-25-21)

Springhill Township

Pamela J. Kerr, et al., to Calvin Walter Hunt, et ux., 42 Acres, $20,000.00 (10-20-21)

Karen E. Holleran to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, $9,472.30 (10-21-21)

Michael Fazenbaker to EQT Production Company, R/W, 56 Acres, $125,000.00 (10-22-21)

James J. Bradley, Jr., Estate, et al., to Von D. Braddock, et ux., 2 Tracts, $168,000.00 (10-26-21)

Whiteley Township

Barbara A. Bennett to EQT Production Company, 4.2 Acres, O&G, $612.50 (10-21-21)

