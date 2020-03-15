The following property transfers were recorded the week of March 5 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo Township
Anna Laurie Winters, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 139.48 Acres, O&G, $2,914.84 (3-4-20)
Leonard J. George, et ux., to Joseph F. John, II, 14.30 Acres, $3,000.00 (3-5-20)
Cumberland Township
Robert Alan Domovich, et al., to John Hughes, 2.0306 Acres, $53,502.00 (3-3-20)
Ronald Lee Stoffa to Walter R. Cramer, et ux., Lots 2-3 in Crucible Plan, $15,000.00 (3-5-20)
Franklin Township
Samuel P. McLaughlin, et ux., to Joseph Charles Spiker, .661 Acre, $269,900.00 (2-28-20)
Joseph A. Cogar, et ux., to Brian Patrick Orosz, et ux., Lot 16 in Carpenter Plan, $172,000.00 (3-5-20)
Kirby L. Owens, et ux., to Christopher R. Ramsey, Lot 4 in Coal Lock Plan, $245,000.00 (3-5-20)
Richhill Township
Loren R. Harris, et ux., to VES Land LLC, et al., 134.11 Acres, O&G, $5,000.00 (2-28-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Sherry L. Fuller, et ux., to Sherry L. Fuller, Tracts, $5,000.00 (3-2-20)