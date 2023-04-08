The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 30.
Aleppo & Jackson Townships
Tina M. Unger to Sandhill Royalty LLC, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245.00 (3-22-23)
Tammy K. Traylor to Sandhill Royalty LLC, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245.00 (3-22-23)
Joshua W. Kennedy to Sandhill Royalty LLC, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $950.00 (3-22-23)
Alyssa M. Knecht to Sandhill Royalty LLC, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,250.00 (3-22-23)
Barbara A. Powers to Sandhill Royalty LLC, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245.00 (3-22-23)
Alexander J. Knecht to Sandhill Royalty LLC, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,250.00 (3-22-23)
Cumberland Township
Brian Steinmiller to Brady Hogue, Lots 323-324, Nemacolin, $63,000.00 (3-23-23)
David L. Rager, et ux., to Rachel Bradmon, Lot 75, Nemacolin, $70,000.00 (3-23-23)
Sarah Hughes aka Sarah Flowers, et ux., to Bruce J. Beard, et ux., Lots 7-13, Park Addition to Nemacolin, $38,000.00 (3-27-23)
Franklin Township
Courtland Helbig DBA, et al., to Garrett Holdings Inc, 2 Tracts, $132,035.10 (3-22-23)
Robert L. Robinson to Timothy E. Crouse, et ux., .75 Acre, $45,000.00 (3-23-23)
Carole K. McIntyre aka Carole K. Treasure to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 164.21 Acres, $89,370.00 (3-24-23)
Claude L. Barnes, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 5.7 Acres, $19,521.60 (3-24-23)
Corbly L. Orndoff, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 94.01 Acres, $57,688.00 (3-24-23)
Stephanie A. Koratich to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $72,487.20 (3-24-23)
George R. Ingram, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $39,075.60 (3-24-23)
Gilmore Township
Arthur D. Caldwell, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $5,454.51 (3-22-23)
VES Land LLC to Horizon Resources III LLC, 87.174 Acres, O&G, $40,000.00 (3-23-23)
Terry M. Loy to The Mineral Company, et ux., 99.391 Acres, O&G, $17,082.82 (3-27-23)
Nancy E. Loy Hayes Hudson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 99.391 Acres, O&G, $17,082.82 (3-27-23)
Carroll E. Loy to The Mineral Company, et ux., 99.391 Acres, O&G, $17,082.82 (3-27-23)
Jackson Township
Janet Sue Marlinga to The Mineral Company, et ux., 77.81 Acres, O&G, $76,222.04 (3-27-23)
James Dean to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.875 Acres, O&G, $29,893.93 (3-27-23)
Jefferson Township
Gary R. Filbey, et ux., to Community Minerals II LLC, Tracts, O&G, $78,435.00 (3-27-23)
Morris Township
Donna Jean Miller aka Donna Miller to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.925 Acres, O&G, $5,408.27 (3-27-23)
William A. Loughman, Jr., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.925 Acres, O&G, $5,408.27 (3-27-23)
Daniel Loughman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.925 Acres, O&G, $5,408.27 (3-27-23)
Joseph Alonzo Loughman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.925 Acres, O&G, $5,408.27 (3-27-23)
Perry Township
Garrett Mine Service LLP to Garrett Holdings Inc, 2 Tracts, $2,011,734.00 (3-22-23)
Phillip Porter, et al., to Horizon Resources III LLC, 86.520 Acres, O&G, $293,000.01 (3-24-23)
Melody L. Feezle aka Melody L. Stephanik, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5.174 Acres, O&G, $5,227.90 (3-27-23)
Springhill Township
Holly Smith, et al., to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1,074.78 (3-22-23)
Beth E. Moore, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 38.0025 Acres, O&G, $2,216.81 (3-27-23)
Nancy Haddix, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $9,183.67 (3-27-23)
Eugene D. Hennen, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $9,183.67 (3-27-23)
Wayne Township
Jeanne Early Vockel to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $6,767.50 (3-22-23)
Thomas A. Patton to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, $123,221.20 (3-24-23)
Thomas A. Patton to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 63.34 Acres, $60,380.00 (3-24-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $70,080.40 (3-24-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Louis C. Galante aka Louis C. Galante, Sr., et ux., to Shelby Beagle, et ux., 2 Tracts, $85,000.00 (3-27-23)
Whiteley Township
Igloo Series V Trust, et ux., to Treehouse Series V Trust, et ux., 5 Acres, $158,818.80 (3-27-23)
