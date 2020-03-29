The following property transfers were recorded the week of March 12 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Center Township
Watson Revocable Trust, et al., to Ryan Gregory Harvey, et ux., 120.114 Acres, (3-12-20)
Cumberland Township
William S. Baily by POA, et al., to Patricia Karon Workman, et ux., Tract, $88,000.00 (3-10- 20)
Jefferson Township
Joseph W. Retucci, Jr., to Sunset Marine Inc., 18.0748 Acres, $1,600,000.00 (3-6-20)
Richelle A. Marini to Richelle A. Marini, et ux., .6235 Acre, $29,302.00 (3-9-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Jenny L. Loar to Timothy Remsing, Lot, $46,000.00 (3-9-20)
Donald M. Headlee to Kylie L. Negley, Lot, $80,000.00 (3-10-20)