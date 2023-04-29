The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 23.
Carmichaels Borough
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 23.
Carmichaels Borough
William A. Lemley to Joseph Michael Strauss, Lot 31, Myers Plan, $101,000.00 (4-17-23)
Cumberland Township
Bryan McCannon, et ux., to Douglas Franciosa, Tract, $18,000.00 (4-14-23)
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, et ux., to John Allen Wells, Jr., et ux., 1 Acre, $31,000.00 (4-17-23)
Dunkard Township
John D. Jenkins, et al., to Suzanne M. Carey, et ux., 2 Tracts, $25,000.00 (4-18-23)
Franklin Township
Arthur Ray Cain, Sr., to Community Minerals LLC, Lot, O&G, $4,000.00 (4-17-23)
Gilmore Township
Horizon Resources III LLC to HR4 Minerals LLC, 87.174 Acres, O&G, $40,000.00 (4-13-23)
Steven M. Macyda to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 50 Acres, $33,060.00 (4-14-23)
Steven M. Macyda to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $551,640.00 (4-14-23)
Steven M. Macyda, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 83.05 Acres, $84,000.00 (4-14-23)
Mary ann Macyda to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 91.44 Acres, $291,000.00 (4-14-23)
Steven M. Macyda, et ux., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 83.05 Acres, $42,800.00 (4-14-23)
Jefferson Borough
Lonny R. Walters, et al., to Leonard Stickovich, Lot, $35,000.00 (4-13-23)
Morgan Township
Randy L. Teagarden, et ux., to Rebecca Koscheck, et ux., Lot, Bell Heights Plan, $20,000.00 (4-17-23)
Morris Township
MMA Mineral Group LLC to DUC Hunter LLC, 20 Acres, O&G, $20,000.00 (4-18-23)
Susan Marie Hostetler to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.925 Acres, O&G, $17,798.44 (4-18-23)
Richard A. Lewis, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.925 Acres, O&G, $41,292.37 (4-18-23)
Morris and Washington Townships
Marie L. Ewan to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $56,893.38 (4-18-23)
Perry Township
Horizon Resources III LLC to HR4 Minerals LLC, 86.520 Acres, O&G, $293,000.01 (4-13-23)
Barbara H. Benner Mulik to DUC Hunter LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $525.00 (4-18-23)
Springhill Township
Clark H. Hennen, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 100 Acres, O&G, $2,295.92 (4-18-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Daryl L. Throckmorton, et ux., to Shane M. Ayers, et ux., Tract, $155,000.00 (4-12-23)
Rich Investments Group LLC to William Clayton Payne, et ux., Lot, $128,000.00 (4-18-23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.