The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 17.
Cumberland Township
MGM Rentals LLC to Shannon Cosgrove, Lot 258, Crucible, $31,500.00 (8-10-23)
Richard Jaquay, et ux., to Ricky Jarrell, Lot, $72,000.00 (8-11-23)
Sheri Gazes to Russell Skiles, 1 Acre, $1,000.00 (8-14-23)
Frank V. Oros, Jr., et al., to Carol R. Reese, Tract, $180,000.00 (8-14-23)
Walter F. Henderson, et al., to Walter F. Henderson, et ux., 21.754 Acres, $30,508.50 (8-15-23)
Walter F. Henderson, et al., to David Mark King, 21.591 Acres, $100,607.10 (8-15-23)
Franklin Township
Scott C. Show, Jr., to Steven J. Caldwell, et ux., Lot 19, Valley Farm Estates Plan, $195,000.00 (8-9-23)
Gilmore and Wayne Township
Donetta Faye Keller, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,406.25 (8-11-23)
Joyce Diane Wolfe to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,250.00 (8-11-23)
Eleanor Lesa Hall to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (8-11-23)
Mariellen Sorenson, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (8-11-23)
James William Bailey, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (8-11-23)
Brian Patrick Phillips, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,125.00 (8-11-23)
Shawn William Phillips to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,125.00 (8-11-23)
Jackson and Richhill Township
Robert C. Jones, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 84.9139 Acres, O&G, $382,112.55 (8-15-23)
Jefferson Township
Frank Santucci, III to Joseph K. Venick, Tracts, $10,000.00 (8-14-23)
Jefferson Township and Jefferson Borough
Agatha R. Virgin to Alexander Becka, et ux., Lot, $189,900.00 (8-9-23)
Monongahela Township
Matthew R. Henderson to Shailyn Henderson, Nicole Stitchick, Lot 77, Poland Plan, $55,000.00 (8-11-23)
Thomas Skidmore, II to Andrew P. Lemasters, Lot, $500.00 (8-11-23)
Springhill Township
Randy E. Bell, et ux., to DUC Hunter LLC, Tracts, O&G, $40,000.00 (8-15-23)
Washington Township
PNC Bank NA to Shaun Wilson, et ux., 1.38 Acres, $34,900.00 (8-9-23)
Wayne Township
James P. Gardner Estate aka James Gardner Estate, et al., to McMillen Family Limited Partnership, Tracts, $130,000.00 (8-14-23)
Whiteley Township
John Keith Agostinelli Estate aka John J. Agostinelli Estate, et al., to Timothy Yusko, et ux., 30.462 Acres, $220,000.00 (8-10-23)
