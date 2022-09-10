The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 1
Aleppo, Franklin, Gilmore, Jackson, Perry, Richhill, Springhill and Wayne Townships
Hilltop Minerals LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $1,721,411.63 (8-26-22)
Aleppo and Springhill Township
Nancy B. Hale, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 196.21105 Acres, O&G, $92,855.63 (8-26-22)
Center Township
Watson Revocable Trust, et al., to Tammy Whipkey, et ux., 39.102 Acres, $650,000.00 (8-29-22)
Watson Revocable Trust, et al., to Tammy Whipkey, et ux., 1.022 Acres, $45,000.00 (8-29-22)
Cumberland Township
Edward P. Cross, et ux., to Kayla L. Williams, Lot, $58,000.00 (8-24-22)
Anthony A. Uglik, et ux., to Michael Evosevich, et ux., Lot 90, Fairdale Annex Plan, $159,000.00 (8-24-22)
Dunkard Township
MEPCO LLC to Robert Louis Presock, III, et ux., 47.484 Acres, $126,000.00 (8-29-22)
Franklin and Perry Townships
Bradley A. Gump, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 93.925 Acres, O&G, $3,067.34 (8-26-22)
Freeport Township
William L. Bowman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2.21 Acres, O&G, $8,648.91 (8-26-22)
Robert D. Whipkey to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4.089 Acres, O&G, $15,543.64 (8-26-22)
Greene Township
Lisa A. Vecchio aka Lisa Ann Vecchio-Dils to Lisa Ann Vecchio, et ux., 1.362 Acres, $1,088.87 (8-29-22)
Jefferson Township
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Glenda Beal Asset Protection Trust, et ux., Lots, Faddis Heights Plan, $84,400.00 (8-24-22)
Morgan Township
Matthew D. Pratt, et ux., to Gregory C. Yost, et ux., Tract, $255,000.00 (8-30-22)
Morris Township
John H. McDonald, Sr., to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, 114.42 Acres, $5,000.00 (8-26-22)
Paula M. Delage to EQT Production Company, 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und. ¼ Interest, $1,570.85 (8-26-22)
Carol J. Delage to EQT Production Company, 104.722 Acres, Und. ¼ Interest, $698.14 (8-26-22)
Richhill Township
Walter Rhome, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (8-26-22)
Springhill Township
Milda Tustin Vercellotti aka Hilda E Vercellotti to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $9,173.88 (8-29-22)
Pamela Songer, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $12,333.82 (8-29-22)
Washington Township
Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., to Angela Fulk, et ux., 2 Tracts, $655,000.00 (8-24-22)
Wayne Township
Scott Hackenburg, et ux., to Pursley Creek Farm LLC, 10.316 Acres, $46,209.00 (8-25-22)
Barbara Bizik Williams, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 52.235 Acres, O&G, $62,961.71 (8-29-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Duncan D. Berryman, et ux., to Jared Hirtz, et ux., Lot, $365,000.00 (8-29-22)
Whiteley Township
Louis H. Jeffries, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, Tracts, O&G, $9,416.63 (8-29-22)
