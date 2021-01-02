The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 17:
Carmichaels Borough
Harold G. Stephens, Sr. by TCB, et ux., to Seneca Leandro View LLC, Tax Claim, .210 Acre, $6,244.21 (12-14-20)
Cumberland Township
Shane Allan Sarver to Tyler Blair, Lot 12 in Woodsview Plan No. 2, $139,000.00 (12-14-20)
Melanie J. Coss by TCB, et ux., to William A. Cree, IV, Tax Claim, 1.870 Acres, $10,004.65 (12-15-20)
Janet L. Christopher by TCB, et ux., to Lynn L. Corl, III, Tax Claim, .090 Acre, $4,114.30 (12-15-20)
Dorothy Baker by TCB et ux., to Lynn L. Corl, III, Tax Claim, .350 Acre, $6,596.43 (12-15-20)
Dunkard Township
MEPCO LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 10.560 Acres, Coal, $328.61 (12-11-20)
MEPCO LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 411.900 Acres, Coal, $390.89 (12-11-20)
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 3,613.360 Acres, Coal, $856.08 (12-11-20)
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 5.380 Acres, Coal, $328.61 (12-11-20)
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 86.500 Acres, Coal, $340.12 (12-11-20)
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 25.200 Acres, Coal, $1,247.98 (12-11-20)
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 542.00 Acres, Coal, $1,214.26 (12-11-20)
MEPCO LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 37.270 Acres, Coal, $1,689.25 (12-14-20)
MEPCO LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 564.150 Acres, Coal, $739.50 (12-14-20)
Dana Mining Co of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 872.150 Acres, Coal, $454.40 (12-14-20)
Carly A. Richter to T Wade Enterprises LLC, Lot 212 in Bobtown, $6,500.00 (12-17-20)
Franklin Township
Ronald W. Throckmorton, Jr., et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $16,265.20 (12-11-20)
Tracy D. Mills A/K/A Tracy D. Morris, et ux., to Cole Sveom Family Farms LP, 1.317 Acres, $23,000.00 (12-11-20)
Eileen J. Beazell Estate, et al., to Jarrod W. Richter, et ux., Lot 26 in Bonar Plan, $60,000.00 (12-17-20)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Michael J. Lyle, et ux., to Par City Holdings II LP, 5 Tracts, O&G, $3,555.70 (12-16-20)
Gilmore Township
Christie L. Rice A/K/A Christie L. Turner, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, et ux., 115.099 Acres, O&G, $3,836.60 (12-15-20)
Gilmore and Jackson Townships
Robert E. Lewis to AMP IV LP, 2.429 Acres, O&G, $10,930.50 (12-15-20)
Greene Township
MEPCO LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 81.020 Acres, Coal, $11,000.00 (12-11-20)
William G. Sebek, et ux., to Tina M. Orndoff, 6.4346 Acres, $26,000.00 (12-14-20)
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 19 Acres, Coal, $6,500.00 (12-14-20)
MEPCO LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 381 Acres, Coal, $26,000.00 (12-14-20)
MEPCO LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 37 Acres, Coal, $10,000.00 (12-14-20)
Glen W. Powell, Jr. by TCB, et ux., to Joseph F. John, II, Tax Claim, .220 Acres, $1,559.87 (12-15-20)
Jackson Township
Sarah Ann Magnotti to the Mineral Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $106,421.00 (12-14-20)
April Slifko Estate by TCB, et ux., James Rice, Jr., et ux., Tax Claim, .730 Acre, $2,782.78 (12-15-20)
Jefferson Township
Harold A. Lewis, Jr. by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises INC, Tax Claim, 11.900 Acres, Coal, $382.40 (12-15-20)
Harold A. Lewis, Jr. by TCB, et ux., to Joseph F. John, Tax Claim, 18.88 Acres, $464.71 (12-15-20)
Jefferson Township and Jefferson Borough
Eugene M. Vrabel, et al., to The Mineral Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,216.51 (12-14-20)
Monongahela Township
Rebecca Barclay by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises INC, Tax Claim, 24.100 Acres, Coal, $794.57 (12-15-20)
Morris Township
Floyd L. Wiseman by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises INC, Tax Claim, 13.160 Acres, Coal, $1,095.40 (12-15-20)
Perry Township
MINCO I INC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 12.070 Acres, Coal, $1,078.20 (12-11-20)
Dana Mining Company of PA by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 297.600 Acres, $377.12 (12-14-20)
MEPCO LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 34.560 Acres, Coal, $614.08 (12-14-20)
MINCO I INC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 415.450 Acres, Coal, $396.76 (12-14-20)
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 33.60 Acres, Coal, $605.80 (12-15-20)
Donald E. Brock to Greystone Energy & Minerals LLC, 51.10 Acres, O&G, $281,050.00 (12-17-20)
Springhill Township
Frances Joan Desilva to The Mineral Company, 52.79 Acres, O&G, $87,539.02 (12-11-20)
Lillie A. Wyant, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,811.98 (12-11-20)
Frank Denny A/K/A Franklin W. Denny to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 9.08 Acres, $29,600.00 (12-14-20)
Ronald M. Klaes to The Mineral Company, 21.876 Acres, O&G, $759.59 (12-17-20)
Wayne Township
CNX Land LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $162,520.00 (12-11-20)
Bonnie Jean Moore to Work Resources LLC, 66.091 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (12-15-20)
Charles H. Rogers to Work Resources LLC, 66.091 Acres, O&G, $6,750.00 (12-15-20)
Albert Lee Rogers, et ux., to Work Resources LLC, 66.091 Acres, O&G, $3,400.00 (12-15-20)
April Allen A/K/A April Wright, et ux., to Work Resources LLC, 66.091 Acres, O&G, $3,400.00 (12-15-20)
Stanley R. Eddy, et ux., to Work Resources LLC, 66.091 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (12-15-20)
Allen Francey by TCB, et ux., to Glen T. Farrier, et ux., Tax Claim, 2.960 Acres, $4,500.00 (12-15-20)
Husk Family Protector Trust, et al., to Rhonda Parson, et ux., 136.023 Acres, $185,000.00 (12-17-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Trakken Properties LLC to Michael Stewart, et ux., Lot, $222,500.00 (12-11-20)
Sebek’s Rentals LLC, et ux., to Joshua McCartney, Lot, $95,000.00 (12-15-20)
Michael Litwinovich by TCB, et ux., to Seneca Leandro View LLC, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $12,000.00 (12-15-20)
Donald S. Albert Estate, et al., to Kenneth A. Haines, et ux., Lot, $40,000.00 (12-17-20)
Whiteley Township
Dana Michael Company of PA LLC by TCB, et ux., to Fairhill North Corporation, Tax Claim, 1 Acre, Coal, $335.76 (12-11-20)
Darrell Lee Proctor to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $15,365.00 (12-16-20)
Mountaineer Natural Gas Company to OJEDA AD4 LLC, et ux., ASGMT, $74,999.94 (12-16-20)
Donna Lee Henderson to The Mineral Company, 1.116 Acres, O&G, $2,604.00 (12-17-20)
Judith Carol Suman to The Mineral Company, 1.116 Acres, O&G, $2,604.00 (12-17-20)