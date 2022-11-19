The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 17.
Aleppo and Jackson Township
Mark S. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.14836 Acres, O&G, $8,287.95 (11-14-22)
Clarksville Borough
Ishaan Patel by TCB, et ux., to Makel & Associates, LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-14-22)
Donald Maize by TCB, et ux., to Cari Swink, Lot, $3,000.00 (11-14-22)
Cumberland Township
Rosa Melissa Vamosi, et al., to James Lawrence, et al., 3 Tracts, $80,000.00 (11-15-22)
Edna R. Lavins by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500.00 (11-9-22)
Martin Folan by TCB, et ux., to Charles Bowser, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-14-22)
Robert E. Shaw by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (11-14-22)
Nemacolin Hunting and Fishing Club by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot,$500.00 (11-14-22)
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, 11 Crucible, $1,400.00 (11-15-22)
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 12, Crucible, $1,400.00 (11-15-22)
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 13, Crucible, $1,400.00 (11-15-22)
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 14, Crucible, $1,400.00 (11-15-22)
Dunkard Township
Donna D. Triplett by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, Tract, $2,500.00 (11-9-22)
Anthony Garcia Jr., by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, 14 Maple Sterling Coal Co Plan, $500.00 (11-9-22)
Harry A. Jordan by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickly Coal, $500.00 (11-15-22)
Franklin Township
Betty G. Fox Estate aka Betty Anne Fox Estate, et ux., to Scott M. Henderson, et al., 43 Colonial Place Plan, $236,900.00 (11-14-22)
Gilmore Township
John R. Lovingwood by POA, et ux., to Willow Point Minerals LLC, 12.42 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (11-14-22)
Gray Township
Patrick A. Bedilion to Patrick Andrew Bedilion, et ux., 2 ½ Acres, $39,529.50 (11-10-22)
Jefferson Township
Robert R. Riffle, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500.00 (11-9-22)
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 160 Fairground Add., $500.00 (11-9-22)
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 162 Fairground Add., $500.00 (11-9-22)
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 159 Fairground Add., $500.00 (11-9-22)
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 161 Fairground Add., $500.00 (11-9-22)
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 158 Fairground Add., $500.00 (11-14-22)
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 156 Fairground Add., $500.00 (11-14-22)
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 155 Fairground Add., $500.00 (11-14-22)
Joseph S. Mangione, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, 67 Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500.00 (11-15-22)
Morgan Township
Ravinder P. Chandhok, et ux., to Gregg M. Ullom, et ux., 17.448 Acres, $21,000.00 (11-10-22)
Morris Township
Dennis J. Knowlson to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 20 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (11-14-22)
Perry Township
Zachary David McGinnis to Ashley M. Krashna, et ux., Tract, $349,900.00 (11-10-22)
Rices Landing Borough
Esther Neroni to Michael A. Ozohonish, II, Lot, Bayard Plan, $50,000.00 (11-9-22)
Richhill Township
James R. Rhome, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (11-14-22)
Springhill and Gilmore Townships
West Virginia University Foundation Inc., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $182,586.60 (11-14-22)
Washington Township
Michelle L. Anderson aka Michelle L. Hyde, et ux., to Raymond P. Schafer, Lot, $135,000.00 (11-14-22)
Wayne Township
Kathleene McNay Schlienger to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $25,468.75 (11-14-22)
Jackie Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 43 Hoy Plan, $500.00 (11-9-22)
Jackie Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500.00 (11-9-22)
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 41 Hoy Plan, $500.00 (11-9-22)
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 44 Hoy Plan, $500.00 (11-9-22)
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 42 Hoy Plan, $500.00 (11-14-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Stephen I. Freeman by TCB, et ux., to Cari Swink, Tax Claim, Lot, $2,000.00 (11-14-22)
Richard S. Bortz, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $3,000.00 (11-15-22)
Richard S. Bortz, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $2,000.00 (11-15-22)
