The following property transfers were recorded the week of May 21 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo, Center, Cumberland, Dunkard, Franklin, Freeport, Freeport, Greene & Jackson Townships
VENRO Ltd. to V14 LP, Redetermination, Tracts, O&G, $207,216.00 (5-15-20)
Aleppo, Cumberland, Dunkard, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, Springhill & Wayne Townships
VENRO Ltd. to V14 LP, et ux., Redetermination, Tracts, O&G, $143,650.00 (5-15-20)
Carmichaels Borough
Mary A. Henry, et ux., to Joshua A. Miller, .224 Acre, $218,000.00 (5-21-20)
Center Township
Ramona Petros to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 10.248 Acres, O&G, $30,744.00 (5-21-20)
Franklin Township
Mildred A. Rohanna to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 24.07 Acres, O&G, $61,378.50 (5-19-20)
James Barger, et ux., to Michael Gyurke, Unit 205, Site 2 in Huntington Woods, $156,000.00 (5-20-20)
Freeport Township
Paula Webster, AKA, Paula Deems, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 11.0653 Acres, O&G, $20,000.00 (5-21-20)
Monongahela Township
Greensboro DPP LLC to NC Land Lease LLC, Tract, $1,412,447.00 (5-20-20)
Monongahela, Morris, Perry, Richhill & Springhill Townships
Venro Ltd. to v14 LP, Additional Tax, Redetermination, Tracts, O&G, $180,828.00 (5-15-20)
Richhill Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to Terry L. Stevens, 33.6128 Acres, $20,000.00 (5-18-20)