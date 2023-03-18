The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 9.
Aleppo & Freeport Townships
Lynn K. Richardson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 58.0832 Acres, O&G, $29,063.33 (3-2-23)
Center Township
Joyce I. King to Brandon Butcher, et ux., 7.21725 Acres, $175,000.00 (3-6-23)
Robert W. Englert, Jr., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 2 Tracts, $750,000.00 (3-7-23)
Cumberland Township
Dollar Bank FSB to Dennis Kelley, Lot, $100,000.00 (3-7-23)
Barbara Ruth Benchek Estate A/K/A Barbara R Kniha Estate, et ux., to McKenna Kathryn Benke, .593 Acre, $75,000.00 (3-7-23)
Franklin Township
David A. Pollock, et ux., to Scott R. McCracken, Lot 28, Bonar Plan, $327,000.00 (3-1-23)
J. Michael Dulaney to Danielle E. Gibson, Lot, $108,000.00 (3-6-23)
Richter Rentals LLC to Chad Michael Gallagher, et ux., Lot 26, Bonar Plan, $140,000.00 (3-7-23)
Jackson Township
Michael Babiak, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 51.23 Acres, $91,600.00 (3-7-23)
Jackson & Gilmore Townships
Leona Tennant By POA aka Leona R. Tennant by POA, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $120,000.00 (3-7-23)
Morgan & Franklin Townships
Basalt Trap Rock LLC to Greene Prism LLC, Tracts, $250,000.00 (3-6-23)
Morris Township
Valerie A. Stokes to CNX Gas Company LLC, 39.16875 Acres, O&G, $10,491.60 (3-6-23)
Perry Township
Lesslie M. Pack to VES Land LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $14,400.00 (3-6-23)
Ryan Hepinger to Bo Eli Hampson, et ux.,2 Tracts, $100,000.00 (3-6-23)
Springhill Township
Bernard W. Bennett to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 50 Acres, O&G, $2,640.62 (3-2-23)
Wayne Township
Sarah Poling to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $6,767.50 (3-1-23)
Stewart M. Vockel, III to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $6,767.50 (3-1-23)
Margaret V. Harris to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $6,767.50 (3-1-23)
Waynesburg Borough
John Gatten, et ux., to Jonathon A. Thomas, et ux., Lot, Illig Addition, $284,000.00 (3-1-23)
Sean N Van Eman, et al., to Ana Bell, et ux., 2 Tracts, $250,000.00 (3-6-23)
