The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 20:
Center Township
Rose Z. Eshelman Trust aka Rose Z. Eshelman Living Trust, et ux., to Michael L. Zeglen, et ux., 2 Tracts, $73,630.50 (5-17-21)
Cumberland Township
Constance L. Lawrence Estate, et ux., to Robert J. Virgili Jr., Tract, $180,000.00 (5-13-21)
Charles A. Ring aka Aston Ring, et ux., to Jerryme C. Chope, Lot 1 in Crucible Subdivision No II, $215,000.00 (5-13-21)
Robin A. Samek to Jennifer Wachinski, Lot 262 in Crucible, $17,740.00 (5-14-21)
Brodey A. Milliken, et ux., to Benny Jack Aultz, Lots in Colonial Heights, $263,500.00 (5-18-21)
Franklin Township
Greene County Farm Trust, et al., to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, 73.7735 Acres, O&G, $553,301.25 (5-17-21)
Freeport Township
Tamara K. Coss, et al., to DMQ LLC, et ux., 76.904 Acres, O&G, $35,106.68 (5-12-21)
Gilmore Township
Thomas R. Coss Jr., et ux., to DMQ LLC, et ux., 5 Acres, O&G, $22,500.00 (5-12-21)
Debora Legault aka Debora Murphy to The Mineral Company, 33.78 Acres, $6,760.00 (5-14-21)
Jefferson Township
CNX Land LLC to Gary Gatts, et ux., 67.686 Acres, $265,000.00 (5-18-21)
Richhill Township
Garry W. Armstrong, et ux., to William N. White, et ux., 71.466 Acres, $250,000.00 (5-18-21)
Springhill Township
Michelle E. Kerr to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, Tracts, O&G, $28,275.00 (5-17-21)
David D. Kerr, et ux., to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, Tracts, O&G, $28,275.00 (5-17-21)
Pamela J. Kerr to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, Tracts, O&G, $28,275.00 (5-17-21)
Mary Herdman, et ux., to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, Tracts, O&G, $57,957.25 (5-17-21)
Wayne Township
Jane Hannan, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $6,140.72 (5-14-21)
Betty C. Canan to The Mineral Company, 22.578 Acres, O&G, $59,831.70 (5-14-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Christopher Michael Fawley, et ux., Lot in Campbell Addition, $85,000.00 (5-13-21)
George R. Carter, Jr., to James E. Hughes, Sr., et ux., .144 Acre, $79,900.00 (5-17-21)
Whiteley Township
Justin Wilson, et ux., to RAS Investments LLC, 61.47 Acres, O&G, $1,347.50 (5-12-21)