The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 13.
Center Township
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt, 2 Tracts, O&G, Und. 1/109.772 Interest, $1,821.96 (10-11-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt, 2 Tracts, O&G, 1/109.772 Interest, $1,821.96 (10-11-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to Jared Blumentritt, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, 1/109.772 Interest, $1,821.96 (10-11-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to Alexis Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, 1/109.772 Interest, $1,821.96 (10-11-22)
Cumberland Township
Richard A. Ferrell, et ux., to Mikee Pratt, Lot 8, Crucible, $60,000.00 (10-5-22)
Dunkard Township
Kenneth E. Kubicar, et ux., to Joshua Richey, et ux., Tract, $315,000.00 (10-6-22)
Kristine M. Difante to Gage Charles Grow, et ux., Lot 310, Bobtown, $88,000.00 (10-11-22)
Franklin Township
Harold D. Hennen, et ux., to Cody R. Lippencott, et ux., 33.609 Acres, $275,000.00 (10-7-22)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Jerilea Caten to VES Land LLC, 84.574 Acres, O&G, $16,500.00 (10-5-22)
Jackson Township
James K. Driehorst aka James Kenneth Driehorst Estate, et al., to Driehorst Family LLC, 131.54 Acres, O&G, $16,251.96 (10-6-22)
Jefferson Township
Kenneth R. Hickman, et ux., to Gary D. Hirschi, Lots 1-3 Smith Plan, $255,900.00 (10-5-22)
Theodore Defrank, et ux., to Molly Mae Roberts, Lot 100, Faddis Heights Plan, $61,000.00 (10-11-22)
Monongahela Township
Jason Thompson to Josh Keenan, Lot 58, Parcel D Plan, $35,000.00 (10-11-22)
Richhill Township
Robert M. Helphestine, et al., to Austin Goldsberry, et ux., 1 Acre, $198,500.00 (10-11-22)
Wayne Township
Jessie Lee Cowan, Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $388,888.08 (10-5-22)
Jeffrey M. Miszkielewicz, et ux., to Richard L. Kiger, et ux., 5.3296 Acres, $32,500.00 (10-5-22)
