The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 4:
Cumberland Township
Justin E. Simkovic, et ux., to Tyler L. Shultz, 2.0176 Acres, $190,000.00 (10-27-21)
Lynn Largent, et ux., to Justin E. Simkovic, et ux., 15 Acres, $385,000.00 (10-27-21)
Scott A. Pecjak, et ux., to Chad P. Corwin, et ux., Lot 202 in Crucible, $10,000.00 (10-29-21)
Anthony Jacob Pecjak to Chad P. Corwin, et ux., .475 Acre, $5,000.00 (10-29-21)
Heath T. Vavrek to Michael Joseph Perlic, et ux., 3 Lots in McCombs Addition, $95,000.00 (11-1-21)
Franklin Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., 53.25 Acres, $320,000.00 (10-28-21)
Harry W. Seybold, Jr., et ux., to David J. Price, 35 Acres, $300,000.00 (11-1-21)
Gilmore Township
Kit T. and Paula J. Donley Trust, et al., to DMQ LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $23,108.67 (11-1-21)
Morris Township
Gray L. Veltre, et ux., to Greg Hopkins, 31.449 Acres, $75,000.00 (10-27-21)
Perry Township
Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC to Authentic Mineral Group LLC, 142.335 Acres, O&G, $47,817.00 (11-1-21)
Sandra B. Ryan to Alex Frazier, .180 Acre, $80,000.00 (11-1-21)
Richhill Township
Tracy L. Johnson Hansen A/K/A Tracy Johnson to Potomac Mineral Group LLC, Tracts, O&G, $2,300.76 (11-1-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Nonprofit Development Corporation Inc, Lot, $60,000.00 (11-1-21)
Patti Jo Duda, et ux., to Michael G. Pikula TDBA, et al., Lots 12-13 in Josiah A Inghram Plan, $55,000.00 (11-2-21)