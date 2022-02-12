The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 3.
Cumberland Township
Cheryl L. Cloutier Estate, et ux., to Audie A. Murray, .598 Acre, $142,700.00 (1-31-22)
Compliance Services Trucking LLC to Jennifer Zook, Lots 39-40 in George Hathaway Heirs Add., $118,000.00 (2-1-22)
Dunkard Township
Bradley T. Myers to Richard J. Yanowsky, Lot 171 in Bobtown, $60,000.00 (1-27-22)
Franklin Township
Lloyd Lohr, et ux., to Amberly K. Courtwright, et ux., 1.2 Acres, $60,000.00 (1-28-22)
Janet H. McGhie Estate A/K/A Janet Helene McGhie Estate, et ux., to Daniel L. Staggers, et al., 7.91827 Acres, $10,000.00 (1-28-22)
Freeport Township
Sally Goff to Windridge Minerals, 88.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (1-27-22)
Clayton Ray Fittro, Jr., to Windridge Minerals, 88.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (1-27-22)
Pamela R. Oliverio to Windridge Minerals, 88.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (1-27-22)
Alan R. Haught to Windridge Minerals, 88.75 Acres, O&G, $2,100.00 (1-27-22)
Carol Sue Marshall to Windridge Minerals, 88.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (1-27-22)
Morgan Township
David A. Calvario, et ux., to Coco Dawn Pahanish, Lot 518 in Mather, $60,000.00 (1-26-22)
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Scott T. Hoy, Sr., et ux., Lot 63 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $67,500.00 (1-31-22)
Rices Landing Borough
Donna Moredock by Agent, et ux., to Bradley K. Kline, Lots 306-311 in Bayard Plan, $65,000.00 (2-1-22)
Springhill Township
Terry L. Ashby to Foss Minerals LLC, Tract, O&G, $1,500.00 (2-1-22)
Wayne Township
John E. Tarr, Jr., et ux., to Vincent Jogn Strnisha, 36.708 Acres, Und. ½ Int., $16,500.00 (1-31-22)
Whiteley and Perry Townships
Harry Markley Shultz, Jr., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, et ux., 126.31 Acres, O&G, $30,314.38 (1-27-22)