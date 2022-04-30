The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 21.
Aleppo Township
Rhonda K. Shough to Alpine Energy Investments LLC, et ux., 11.7535 Acres, O&G, $117,535.00 (4-14-22)
John D. McLaughlin, et ux., to Alpine Energy Investments LLC, 8.075 Acres, O&G, $80,750.00 (4-14-22)
Cumberland Township
Joyce D. Fortney to Raymond D. Chambers, et ux., Lots 45-46 in Gwynne Addition, $120,000.00 (4-13-22)
Joseph R. Black, et ux., to Bryan McCannon, et ux., Lot 434 in Crucible, $22,000.00 (4-13-22)
William J. Malinosky, et ux., to Eric B. Davis, et ux., 2 Lots, $50,000.00 (4-18-22)
Michael Bowers, et ux., to Nina Rose Jordan, .100 Acre, $4,400.00 (4-19-22)
Franklin Township
James W. Wood, et ux., to Frank Joseph Patrick, Sr., et ux., Unit 1 in Willow Grove Plan, $145,000.00 (4-13-22)
First Federal Savings & Loan to Heather L. Gilbert, et ux., Lots 24-27 in Block D North Waynesburg, $32,600.00 (4-14-22)
Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust, et al., to John H. Higgins, et ux., Tracts, $100,000.00 (4-18-22)
Cameron International Corporation to John D. Higgins, Lot, $315,000.00 (4-18-22)
Freeport Township
Jeremiah J. Allison, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 13.52 Acres, $34,000.00 (4-18-22)
Freeport and Springhill townships
Ralph Lewis Hamilton to MMA Mineral Group, LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $475.00 (4-13-22)
Gilmore Township
Harold Daniel Roupe to Foss Minerals, LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,532.97 (4-18-22)
Jackson Township
Gary L. Kraus to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 85.59 Acres, $300,000.00 (4-18-22)
Monongahela Township
Alexis Puher to Roy Richmond, 1.27 Acres, $330,000.00 (4-13-22)
Paul P. Cheksosky, et ux., to William L. Harwood, 2 Tracts, $75,000.00 (4-14-22)
Morgan Township
Charles J. Duffey to Daniel R. Adamson, Sr., et ux., .3475 Acre, $220,000.00 (4-13-22)
Springhill Township
John Matthew Brant to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $348,100.00 (4-18-22)
John M. Brant, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $100,000.00 (4-18-22)
Kathy Lynn Death to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $791.67 (4-18-22)
William Reid White, Jr. to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,055.56 (4-18-22)
Washington Township
Betty Jean White by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Nancy M. Koenig, Lot, $125,000.00 (4-14-22)