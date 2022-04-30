Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 21.

Aleppo Township

Rhonda K. Shough to Alpine Energy Investments LLC, et ux., 11.7535 Acres, O&G, $117,535.00 (4-14-22)

John D. McLaughlin, et ux., to Alpine Energy Investments LLC, 8.075 Acres, O&G, $80,750.00 (4-14-22)

Cumberland Township

Joyce D. Fortney to Raymond D. Chambers, et ux., Lots 45-46 in Gwynne Addition, $120,000.00 (4-13-22)

Joseph R. Black, et ux., to Bryan McCannon, et ux., Lot 434 in Crucible, $22,000.00 (4-13-22)

William J. Malinosky, et ux., to Eric B. Davis, et ux., 2 Lots, $50,000.00 (4-18-22)

Michael Bowers, et ux., to Nina Rose Jordan, .100 Acre, $4,400.00 (4-19-22)

Franklin Township

James W. Wood, et ux., to Frank Joseph Patrick, Sr., et ux., Unit 1 in Willow Grove Plan, $145,000.00 (4-13-22)

First Federal Savings & Loan to Heather L. Gilbert, et ux., Lots 24-27 in Block D North Waynesburg, $32,600.00 (4-14-22)

Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust, et al., to John H. Higgins, et ux., Tracts, $100,000.00 (4-18-22)

Cameron International Corporation to John D. Higgins, Lot, $315,000.00 (4-18-22)

Freeport Township

Jeremiah J. Allison, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 13.52 Acres, $34,000.00 (4-18-22)

Freeport and Springhill townships

Ralph Lewis Hamilton to MMA Mineral Group, LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $475.00 (4-13-22)

Gilmore Township

Harold Daniel Roupe to Foss Minerals, LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,532.97 (4-18-22)

Jackson Township

Gary L. Kraus to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 85.59 Acres, $300,000.00 (4-18-22)

Monongahela Township

Alexis Puher to Roy Richmond, 1.27 Acres, $330,000.00 (4-13-22)

Paul P. Cheksosky, et ux., to William L. Harwood, 2 Tracts, $75,000.00 (4-14-22)

Morgan Township

Charles J. Duffey to Daniel R. Adamson, Sr., et ux., .3475 Acre, $220,000.00 (4-13-22)

Springhill Township

John Matthew Brant to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $348,100.00 (4-18-22)

John M. Brant, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $100,000.00 (4-18-22)

Kathy Lynn Death to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $791.67 (4-18-22)

William Reid White, Jr. to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,055.56 (4-18-22)

Washington Township

Betty Jean White by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Nancy M. Koenig, Lot, $125,000.00 (4-14-22)

