The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds the weeks of Nov. 28 and Dec. 5:
Aleppo Township
Dirk Tedrow, et al., to Stephen Barrett, 1 Acre, $127,000.00 (12-5-19)
Center Township
Dwight Tissue to Darren J. Geller, et ux., 66.7708 Acres, $100,000.00 (11-26-19)
Cumberland Township
Thomas James Robertson Estate, et al., to Compliance Services Trucking LLC, Lots in Parkview Addition in Colonial Heights Plan, $85,000.00 (11-22-19)
Jeffrey L. Griedel, et al., to Stephan H. Blystone, Lot 185 in Colonial Heights Addition, $17,178.00 (11-26-19)
Jake C. Westling, et ux., to Lance E. McIntire, et ux., Lots 255-256 in Jamison Place, $182,500.00 (11-27-19)
David E. Patterson to Matilda E. Carter, et al., .627 Acres, $55,000.00 (11-27-19)
J&T Red Star LLC, ATA Holdings Group INC, 2 Tracts, $155,000.00 (12-3-19)
Barbara A. Walters, et ux., to Denniz R. Zappone, 2 Tracts, Undivided 1⁄2 Interest, $4,500.00 (12-4-19)
Judy Kazimer to John Townsend, et ux., 1 Acre, $1,000.00 (12-4-19)
Dunkard Township
Thomas M. Headlee to Ridsetop Appalachia LLC, 119.9 Acres, O&G, $74,937.50 (11-25-19)
MEPCO LLC to GK First LLC, 43.277 Acres, $86,554.00 (11-25-19)
Franklin Township
Karen L. Malzahn, DBA, et al., to Zander-Jaxon LLC, 2 Tracts, $600,000.00 (12-2-19)
John J. Comport, et ux., to Douglas C. Lemley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $255,000.00 (12-2-19)
Henrietta Hanula Trust, et al., to John F. Puskarich, 66.5818 Acres, $60,000.00 (11-22-19)
Cotton Creek Marcellus Partners LTD to SRW Investments LTD, et al., 246.243 Acres, O&G, $2,303.40 (11-25-19)
Cotton Creek Marcellus Partners II LTD to SRW Investments LTD, 246.243 Acres, O&G, $2,230.33 (11-25-19)
Penny S. Ketchem to John A. Dulany, et al., 5 Acres, $45,000.00 (11-27-19)
Gilmore Township
Consolidation Coal Company to CNX Midstream Devco III LP, R/W, $12,043.76 (11-22-19)
CNX Gas Company LLC to Cory Tharp, et ux., 29.72 Acres, $55,000.00 (11-27-19)
Charles G. Eisiminger, et ux., to CNX Midstream Devco III LP, R/W, $221,097.13 (12-5-19)
Jeffrey L. Rode, et ux., to CNX Midstream Devco III LP, 47.13 Acres, R/W, $177,563.00 (12- 5-19)
Robert Lee Estate, et al., to CNX Midstream Devco III LP, 300 Acres, R/W, $528,224.00 (12- 5-19)
Greensboro Borough
Donald E. Tennant, et ux., to Taylor Michael Kennison, et ux., Lot, $15,000.00 (12-4-19)
Jefferson Borough
CNX Land LLC to Unlimited Funding Solutions LLC, 10 Acres, $76,000.00 (12-2-19)
Jefferson Township
Mark A. Howard, et ux., to William H. Stallard, et ux., Lot 6 in Delancy Heights Plan, $25,000.00 (12-2-19)
Monongahela Township
Dixie R. McKahan Estate, et al., to John Kenneth Staggers, Jr., Lot, $25,000.00 (12-2-19)
Norma J. Hickman to Jacqueline R. Mark, Lot, $69,900.00 (12-4-19)
Morris Township
CNX Land LLC to Julie L. Merglowski, et ux., 2 Tracts, $105,000.00 (11-27-19)
CNX Land LLC to Shaun Wilson, et ux., 1.453 Acres, $50,000.00 (11-27-19)
Nicholas E. Eddy, et ux., to Frank J. Basile, 2 Tracts, $195,000.00 (12-2-19)
Perry Township
Richhill Township
Allen H. Headley, Jr., et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, $5,000.00 (11-22-19)
Land Title Resources INC to John Lee Black, II, 24.978 Acres, $40,000.00 (11-27-19)
CNX Land LLC to James L. Johnson, 2 Tracts, $15,000.00 (11-27-19)
Springhill Township
Pamela C. Dillon, et ux., to LPR Energy LLC, et al., Lots, O&G, $141,570.00 (11-25-19)
Fred E. Grena, et ux., to Christopher Ross Quinn, et ux., Tract, $62,000.00 (12-3-19)
Waynesburg Borough
Ralph W. Bruno to Bradmon’s LLC, Lot, $65,000.00 (11-22-19)
Michelle Shannon, et al., to Thomas S. Wilson, 2 Tracts, $50,000.00 (11-25-19)
Robert D. Cumer, et al., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, 2 Lots, $50,000.00 (11-27-19)
Wayne Township
Ford R. Campbell, et ux., to Lee M. Bryan, et ux., 24.929 Acres, $300,000.00 (12-5-19)