Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct 14.

Aleppo Township

Iron Coal Resources LLC to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC, 383.135 Acres, Coal, $276,750.00 (10-7-21)

Cumberland Township

William Conway, et ux., to Jonathan J. Bradey, Lot 412 in Crucible, $6,500.00 (10-8-21)

Ronald L. Metz, et ux., to William B. Emerson, et ux., Lot 9 in Cumberland Village Plan, $33,000.00 (10-8-21)

Robert J. Bosco, Jr., et ux., to Kudora Sutton, et ux., 1.258 Acres, $295,000.00 (10-12-21)

Franklin Township

Charles E. Coates, III to Joseph F. John, II, 2 Acres, 1/3 Interest, $1,938.00 (10-12-21)

Heidi D. Garetson to Shaun Wilson, et ux., 1 Acre, $55,000.00 (10-12-21)

Freeport Township

Michael J. Seamon to Windridge Minerals, 87.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-7-21)

Sharon Bundy, et ux., to Windridge Minerals, LLC, 87.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-7-21)

Carl J. Seamon, et ux., to Windridge Minerals, 87.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-7-21)

Gilmore Township

Thomas L. Wise Estate aka Thomas Leo Wise Estate, et al., to William L. Crawford, et al., .22 Acre, $1,000.00 (10-12-21)

Jefferson Borough

Daniel R. Bruckner to Beth Smith, Lot 2 in Sahady Development Plan, $80,000.00 (10-8-21)

Jefferson Township

Zackary D. Shultz, et ux., to Taylor M. Tennant, et ux., Lots 15-16 in Vetturini Plan, $156,000.00 (10-7-21)

Monongahela Township

Joshua McCollum, et ux., to Gregory P. Zitney, et ux., Tract, $397,000.00 (10-6-21)

Morgan Township

Randall Alan Wheaton, et al., to James Swaniger, Jr., 1 Acre, $20,000.00 (10-6-21)

Margaret M. Edgar to James D. Gillin, 31.9 Acres, $280,000.00 (10-8-21)

Perry and Whiteley townships

Joseph W. Stoffa, et ux., to Gina M. Helms, et ux., 115.49 Acres, $430,000.00 (10-12-21)

Rices Landing Borough

Todd A. Winters, et ux., to Jessica M. Jacobs, et ux., 2 Lots, $155,000.00 (10-12-21)

Springhill Township

Kevin H. Holleran to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 56.132 Acres, O&G, $9,472.30 (10-8-21)

Washington Township

Joseph M. Waligora, et ux., to Ryan A. Edwards, et ux., 2 Tracts, $600,000.00 (10-6-21)

East Ohio Properties LLC to Christopher L. Rittiger, et ux., 6 Tracts, $262,500.00 (10-8-21)

Wayne Township

Mary Ann Kuty 1998 Revocable Trust, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 47.119 Acres, O&G, $50,063.94 (10-8-21)

James E. Kuty 1998 Revocable Trust, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 47.119 Acres, O&G, $50,063.94 (10-8-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust, et al., to MGT Rental Properties LLC, Lot, $120,000.00 (10-8-21)

Josephine L. Ketcham to Brenda S. Fox, Lot, $59,500.00 (10-12-21)

Cindy Lee Morrow, et ux., to Clayton J. Schaum, Lot in Fisher Plan, $50,000.00 (10-12-21)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In