The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct 14.
Aleppo Township
Iron Coal Resources LLC to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC, 383.135 Acres, Coal, $276,750.00 (10-7-21)
Cumberland Township
William Conway, et ux., to Jonathan J. Bradey, Lot 412 in Crucible, $6,500.00 (10-8-21)
Ronald L. Metz, et ux., to William B. Emerson, et ux., Lot 9 in Cumberland Village Plan, $33,000.00 (10-8-21)
Robert J. Bosco, Jr., et ux., to Kudora Sutton, et ux., 1.258 Acres, $295,000.00 (10-12-21)
Franklin Township
Charles E. Coates, III to Joseph F. John, II, 2 Acres, 1/3 Interest, $1,938.00 (10-12-21)
Heidi D. Garetson to Shaun Wilson, et ux., 1 Acre, $55,000.00 (10-12-21)
Freeport Township
Michael J. Seamon to Windridge Minerals, 87.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-7-21)
Sharon Bundy, et ux., to Windridge Minerals, LLC, 87.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-7-21)
Carl J. Seamon, et ux., to Windridge Minerals, 87.75 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-7-21)
Gilmore Township
Thomas L. Wise Estate aka Thomas Leo Wise Estate, et al., to William L. Crawford, et al., .22 Acre, $1,000.00 (10-12-21)
Jefferson Borough
Daniel R. Bruckner to Beth Smith, Lot 2 in Sahady Development Plan, $80,000.00 (10-8-21)
Jefferson Township
Zackary D. Shultz, et ux., to Taylor M. Tennant, et ux., Lots 15-16 in Vetturini Plan, $156,000.00 (10-7-21)
Monongahela Township
Joshua McCollum, et ux., to Gregory P. Zitney, et ux., Tract, $397,000.00 (10-6-21)
Morgan Township
Randall Alan Wheaton, et al., to James Swaniger, Jr., 1 Acre, $20,000.00 (10-6-21)
Margaret M. Edgar to James D. Gillin, 31.9 Acres, $280,000.00 (10-8-21)
Perry and Whiteley townships
Joseph W. Stoffa, et ux., to Gina M. Helms, et ux., 115.49 Acres, $430,000.00 (10-12-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Todd A. Winters, et ux., to Jessica M. Jacobs, et ux., 2 Lots, $155,000.00 (10-12-21)
Springhill Township
Kevin H. Holleran to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 56.132 Acres, O&G, $9,472.30 (10-8-21)
Washington Township
Joseph M. Waligora, et ux., to Ryan A. Edwards, et ux., 2 Tracts, $600,000.00 (10-6-21)
East Ohio Properties LLC to Christopher L. Rittiger, et ux., 6 Tracts, $262,500.00 (10-8-21)
Wayne Township
Mary Ann Kuty 1998 Revocable Trust, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 47.119 Acres, O&G, $50,063.94 (10-8-21)
James E. Kuty 1998 Revocable Trust, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 47.119 Acres, O&G, $50,063.94 (10-8-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust, et al., to MGT Rental Properties LLC, Lot, $120,000.00 (10-8-21)
Josephine L. Ketcham to Brenda S. Fox, Lot, $59,500.00 (10-12-21)
Cindy Lee Morrow, et ux., to Clayton J. Schaum, Lot in Fisher Plan, $50,000.00 (10-12-21)