The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct 7.
Aleppo Township
Weston L. Miller, et ux., to Darlene Lerch, et ux., 12.872 Acres, $220,000.00 (10-1-21)
Center Township
Michael Gail Whipkey, et ux., to Morris-Ely Holdings II LLC, Tract, $10,000.00 (9-30-21)
Reliance Marcekkus LLC to EQT Production Company, Tracts, $1,050,957.60 (9-30-21)
Cole Sveom Family Farms LP, et ux., to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, .6026 Acre, $125,000.00 (10-1-21)
Cumberland Township
Vito R. Virgili, Jr., to Michael Shimko, et ux., 2 Tracts, $535,000.00 (9-29-21)
Warren Deane Orr, et ux., to Timothy W. Ahrends, et ux., 3 Lots, $200,000.00 (10-1-21)
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Richard A. Cox, et ux., 3 Lots in Crucible, $85,000.00 (10-5-21)
Franklin Township
Second Same Nine Inc to WWJD Christian Center, .723 Acre, $25,000.00 (9-29-21)
Gary W. Wright to Carlos Gibbs, et ux., Lots 13-14 in Glenn A. Arnold Plan, $125,000.00 (9-29-21)
Jackson Township
Chester C. Whittam, Jr., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, $380,000.00 (10-4-21)
Jefferson Township
First Federal Savings & Loan to Donna L. Brown, Tract, $70,000.00 (9-29-21)
Monongahela Township
Morris Township
Carrie Green aka Carrie Hamilton, et ux., to H&S Rental Properties LLC, Lot, $60,000.00 (9-29-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Servant Song Ministries to Zackary Shultz, et ux., Lot, $250,000.00 (9-30-21)
Floyde Macheska, et ux., to Alejandro Alis, Lot, $26,000.00 (9-30-21)