Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct 7.

Aleppo Township

Weston L. Miller, et ux., to Darlene Lerch, et ux., 12.872 Acres, $220,000.00 (10-1-21)

Center Township

Michael Gail Whipkey, et ux., to Morris-Ely Holdings II LLC, Tract, $10,000.00 (9-30-21)

Reliance Marcekkus LLC to EQT Production Company, Tracts, $1,050,957.60 (9-30-21)

Cole Sveom Family Farms LP, et ux., to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, .6026 Acre, $125,000.00 (10-1-21)

Cumberland Township

Vito R. Virgili, Jr., to Michael Shimko, et ux., 2 Tracts, $535,000.00 (9-29-21)

Warren Deane Orr, et ux., to Timothy W. Ahrends, et ux., 3 Lots, $200,000.00 (10-1-21)

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Richard A. Cox, et ux., 3 Lots in Crucible, $85,000.00 (10-5-21)

Franklin Township

Second Same Nine Inc to WWJD Christian Center, .723 Acre, $25,000.00 (9-29-21)

Gary W. Wright to Carlos Gibbs, et ux., Lots 13-14 in Glenn A. Arnold Plan, $125,000.00 (9-29-21)

Jackson Township

Chester C. Whittam, Jr., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, $380,000.00 (10-4-21)

Jefferson Township

First Federal Savings & Loan to Donna L. Brown, Tract, $70,000.00 (9-29-21)

Monongahela Township

Morris Township

Carrie Green aka Carrie Hamilton, et ux., to H&S Rental Properties LLC, Lot, $60,000.00 (9-29-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Servant Song Ministries to Zackary Shultz, et ux., Lot, $250,000.00 (9-30-21)

Floyde Macheska, et ux., to Alejandro Alis, Lot, $26,000.00 (9-30-21)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In