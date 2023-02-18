The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 9.
Aleppo Township
Ruth E. Grim to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4.483 Acres, O&G, $34,967.40 (2-7-23)
Dunkard, Wayne, Gilmore, Perry, Springhill and Washington Townships
Lola Drilling III LLC, et al., to Cambridge Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,237,791.00 (2-7-23)
Franklin Township
Kirby Developments LLC, et ux., to Charles B. Riggs, et ux., Lot 63, Colonial Place Plan, $34,273.50 (2-7-23)
Diana Sue Tokarz to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10 Acres, O&G, $5,476.19 (2-7-23)
Freeport Township
Mark Graham Enright, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (2-2-23)
Kathryn May Slifka, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (2-2-23)
Mary Jane Tostige, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (2-2-23)
Freeport and Gilmore Townships
Lila Lee Jayne Stewart aka Jayne Stewart to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 135 Acres, O&G, $12,988.28 (2-1-23)
Gilmore Township
Gregory Allen Horner, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 62.52 Acres, O&G, $28,655.00 (2-7-23)
Judith A. Flannery to The Mineral Company, et ux., 45.063 Acres, O&G, $2,844.26 (2-7-23)
Greene Township
Blainettea H. Black to Gregory Scott Riggleman, 2 Tracts, $245,000.00 (2-7-23)
Jackson Township
Dale Duane Brown, Sr., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $10,558.79 (2-7-23)
Chay K. Lewis, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $2,815.67 (2-7-23)
Robin L. Salosky, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 85.64 Acres, O&G, $5,819.85 (2-7-23)
Jacqueline J. Lewis by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $19,084.72 (2-7-23)
Patricia D. Ankrom, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $19,084.72 (2-7-23)
Donna S. Knisely to The Mineral Company, et ux., 85.64 Acres, O&G, $4,425.49 (2-7-23)
Jefferson Township
Wayne J. Capozza, et ux., to Nichole Darby, Lot 8-, $12,964.80 (2-7-23)
Tyler C. Eaton, et al., to Emory Peak Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $615,000.00 (2-7-23)
Monongahela Township
Nettie E. Hill to Christopher Hill, et al., 15 Acres, $17,000.00 (2-1-23)
Perry Township
Steven A. Mariner to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $6,079.33 (2-1-23)
John E. Mariner to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $6,079.33 (2-1-23)
Jeanne O. Jamison to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $6,079.33 (2-1-23)
Michael P. Jamison to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $5,934.32 (2-1-23)
William G. Jamison to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $5,934.32 (2-1-23)
Mary Lou Crouser to The Mineral Company, er ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $12,146.07 (2-1-23)
Martha L. McClure to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $24,317.34 (2-1-23)
Masters Living Trust, et ux., to Willow Point Minerals LLC, 66.696 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (2-2-23)
Dwight R. Mitchell, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 13.778 Acres, O&G, $18,370.67 (2-6-23)
Rices Landing Borough
Lee Kozich, et ux., to Edward Miller, III, et ux., Lots 258-261, Bayard Plan, $168,000.00 (2-3-23)
Richhill Township
Anthony Neil Holmes, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10.36 Acres, O&G, $9,928.33 (2-7-23)
Mary Ellen Holmes to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10.36 Acres, O&G, $9,928.33 (2-7-23)
Deanna Lee King by POA aka Deanna Lee Holmes by POA, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10.36 Acres, &9,928.33 (2-7-23)
Doris E. Holmes to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10.36 Acres, O7G, $9,928.33 (2-7-23)
Springhill Township
Norma J. Hornick, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 50 Acres, O&G, $2,640.62 (2-1-23)
Linda J. Boyer to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (2-2-23)
Wade Wilt, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $4,621.69 (2-7-23)
Brenda Joyce Scherrick to The Mineral Company, et ux., 62.45625 Acres, O&G, $71,308.86 (2-7-23)
William Wilt Jr., et ux., to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,155.43 (2-7-23)
Lillian M Mericle Living Trust, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 54.1958 Acres, O&G, $4,877.62 (2-7-23)
Wayne Township
Beverly Booth to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,268.44 (2-1-23)
Whiteley Township
Cynthia J. Orndorff to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10.482 Acres, O&G, $57,661.01 (2-6-23)
