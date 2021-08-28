Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 12.

Cumberland Township

John M. Henry, et ux., to Miao Yang, et ux., Tract, $235,000.00 (8-5-21)

Ernest E. Baker to David Craig Boggs, et ux., Lot in Jamison Place Plan, $234,500.00 (8-5-21)

Keith G. Rummel Living Trust, et ux., to CJF Property Holding LLC, 3.033 Acres, $290,000.00 (8-6-21)

Mary L. Krency by POA, et ux., to Steve A. Mansberry, et ux., Lot 54 in Nemacolin, $7,000.00 (8-9-21)

Franklin Township

Richard L. Adams, et ux., to Alejandro Solis, Lot, $4,500.00 (8-5-21)

William K. Grooms Estate aka Bill Grooms Estate, et al., to Douglas Ray Patterson, Sr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $240,000.00 (8-9-21)

Freeport Township

Janet E. Love to The Mineral Company, et ux., 189.9763 Acres, O&G, $42,741.30 (8-6-21)

Jefferson Township

Mark A. Redka, et ux., to Taylor Kennison, et ux., Lot, $38,000.00 (8-4-21)

John R. Riggi, et ux., to John Marko Demaske, 2 Tracts, $10,000.00 (8-10-21)

Michael P. Tedeschi Estate aka Michael Patrick Tedeschi, et al., to Kenneth R. Hickman, et ux., 3 Lots, $65,000.00 (8-10-21)

Monongahela Township

Jan Ondra to Paul E. Woods, et ux., .980 Acre, $9,700.00 (8-9-21)

Springhill Township

Michael Fazenbaker to Leatherwood LLC, R/W, $20,000.00 (8-6-21)

Richard Dalek to The Mineral Company, et ux., 33.123 Acres, O&G, $13,020.98 (8-6-21)

Springhill and Freeport Townships

James R. Carson to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,800.00 (8-10-21)

Marianne Mosher to Phive Starr Properties LP, 14.7 Acres, O&G, $124,950.00 (8-10-21)

Jacqueline Fuhrer to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,650.00 (8-10-21)

Eric T. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $8,010.00 (8-10-21)

Wayne Township

William L. Cole to Carolyn E. Hillberry, et ux., Lot, $4,000.00 (8-9-21)

Leslie A. Scott to Winged Foot Minerals, LLC, 63.9625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (8-9-21)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In