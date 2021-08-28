The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 12.
Cumberland Township
John M. Henry, et ux., to Miao Yang, et ux., Tract, $235,000.00 (8-5-21)
Ernest E. Baker to David Craig Boggs, et ux., Lot in Jamison Place Plan, $234,500.00 (8-5-21)
Keith G. Rummel Living Trust, et ux., to CJF Property Holding LLC, 3.033 Acres, $290,000.00 (8-6-21)
Mary L. Krency by POA, et ux., to Steve A. Mansberry, et ux., Lot 54 in Nemacolin, $7,000.00 (8-9-21)
Franklin Township
Richard L. Adams, et ux., to Alejandro Solis, Lot, $4,500.00 (8-5-21)
William K. Grooms Estate aka Bill Grooms Estate, et al., to Douglas Ray Patterson, Sr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $240,000.00 (8-9-21)
Freeport Township
Janet E. Love to The Mineral Company, et ux., 189.9763 Acres, O&G, $42,741.30 (8-6-21)
Jefferson Township
Mark A. Redka, et ux., to Taylor Kennison, et ux., Lot, $38,000.00 (8-4-21)
John R. Riggi, et ux., to John Marko Demaske, 2 Tracts, $10,000.00 (8-10-21)
Michael P. Tedeschi Estate aka Michael Patrick Tedeschi, et al., to Kenneth R. Hickman, et ux., 3 Lots, $65,000.00 (8-10-21)
Monongahela Township
Jan Ondra to Paul E. Woods, et ux., .980 Acre, $9,700.00 (8-9-21)
Springhill Township
Michael Fazenbaker to Leatherwood LLC, R/W, $20,000.00 (8-6-21)
Richard Dalek to The Mineral Company, et ux., 33.123 Acres, O&G, $13,020.98 (8-6-21)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
James R. Carson to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,800.00 (8-10-21)
Marianne Mosher to Phive Starr Properties LP, 14.7 Acres, O&G, $124,950.00 (8-10-21)
Jacqueline Fuhrer to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $1,650.00 (8-10-21)
Eric T. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 421.55 Acres, O&G, $8,010.00 (8-10-21)
Wayne Township
William L. Cole to Carolyn E. Hillberry, et ux., Lot, $4,000.00 (8-9-21)
Leslie A. Scott to Winged Foot Minerals, LLC, 63.9625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (8-9-21)