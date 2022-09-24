The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 15.
Aleppo Township
Mabel L. Tennant to The Mineral Company, et ux., 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $7,309.00 (9-7-22)
Teressa G. Johnson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $13,113.20 (9-13-22)
Cumberland Township
Ashley Rush aka Ashley Gresko to Hunter K. Shriver, Lots 39-42 & 155, Colonial Heights Addition, $185,000.00 (9-7-22)
Tracy Patterson Williams, et ux., to Amanda Lister, Lot 1, Biddle Acres Plan, $69,900.00 (9-7-22)
Eugene S. Walker to Danielle Iams, Lot 385, Nemacolin Plan No 2, $1,500.00 (9-7-22)
Jeffrey Hathaway II aka Jeffrey Hathaway II, et ux., to Michael A. Lewis, et ux., Lot, $16,000.00 (9-12-22)
Franklin Township
Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh, et ux., to Lieca J. Snyder, et ux., Unit 503, Huntington Woods, $173,000.00 (9-7-22)
Tyler Kieffer, et ux., to Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh, et ux., Lot, Porter Addition, $163,000.00 (9-7-22)
Robert Humphreys, et ux., to Robert E. Keller, Lot 171, West Waynesburg Plan, $5,000.00 (9-12-22)
Andrew Jackson Huffman III Estate aka Andrew J. Huffman III Estate, et al., to Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC, Lot 7, Carpenter Plan, $155,000.00 (9-12-22)
Gilmore Township
Sharon L. Shepherd, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 57.01 Acres, O&G, $12,847.80 (9-7-22)
Jackson Township
Richard T. Gidley, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $1,578.82 (9-7-22)
Louis D. D’Amico, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 80.85 Acres, O&G, $8,758.75 (9-7-22)
Colleen M. Stone to EQT Production Company, 25 Acres, O&G, $530.30 (9-7-22)
Jefferson Borough
Lori Baker, et ux., to Cari Lynn Swink, et ux., Lot, $30,000.00 (9-8-22)
Jefferson Township
Bryan A. Higginbotham, et ux., to Katlyn Kieffer, et ux., Lots 43-48, Star City Plan, $290,000.00 (9-7-22)
Gregory Joseph Kurtyka, et ux., to Richard L. Yoders, et ux., 2 Tracts, $369,000.00 (9-8-22)
Shelby L. Russ, et al., to Michael D. Funte, et ux., Lots 10-12, Second Addition Grandview, $151,000.00 (9-9-22)
Monongahela Township
Marsha J. Fox, et al., to Jeffrey E. Bechen, Sr., .2937 Acre, $50,000.00 (9-8-22)
Perry Township
Jean B. Negley to The Mineral Company, et ux., 6 Tracts, O&G, $3,858.10 (9-7-22)
Richhill Township
Marcy L. Feldt, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (9-7-22)
Bobbi Jean Rhome to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,00.00 (9-7-22)
Gayle A. Caro, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (9-7-22)
