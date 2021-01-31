The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 21:
Center Township
John E. Greenlee, et ux., to William W. Walton, et ux., 49.327 Acres, $325,000.00 (1-20-21)
Cumberland Township
Heather M. Winebrenner, et ux., to Paul J. Ondash, 3 Lots, $150,000.00 (1-15-21)
Debra K. Ankrom, et ux., to Daniel Ray Rohland, Lots in Crucible, $5,000.00 (1-15-21)
Jacqueline L. Shaw to John A. Glendenning, Lot 50 & Garage Lot 60 in Nemacolin, $10,000.00 (1-21-21)
Franklin Township
John T. Williams, et ux., to Robert V. Dement, et ux., 2.959 Acres, $149,500.00 (1-15-21)
Aliff M. Dulaney a/k/a Aliff Mardell Dulaney to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, Tracts, $360,000.00 (1-19-21)
Gerald Lee and Loletta Jane Scogin Trust, et al., to Ashley Hathaway, Lots 6-8 in J&V Land Development Sub, $180,000.00 (1-20-21)
Dirk William Cole, et ux., to Cole Sveom Family Farms LP, 1 Acre, $35,000.00 (1-20-21)
Franklin, Freeport, Gilmore, Jackson, Morris, Washington and Springhill townships
Jacqueline P. Smith to Three Rivers Royalty, LLC, $55,867.46 (1-19-21)
Jackson Township
William H. Hildebrand, Jr., et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $4,362.80 (1-19-21)
Helen M. Blaker to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $4,362.80 (1-19-21)
Susan Sterner a/k/a Susan M. Hildebrand to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $4,362.80 (1-19-21)
Patricia Sweigard, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $4,362.80 (1-19-21)
Jefferson Borough
Chad P. Corwin to George E. Phillips, Tract, $29,500.00 (1-20-21)
Perry Township
Yolande Johnson by POA, et ux., to Bravo Rentals LLC, 2 Tracts, $90,000.00 (1-19-21)
Marlene E. Dewitt to Floyd Wolfe, et ux., .434 Acre, $195,000.00 (1-19-21)
Richhill Township
Donna Lee Lewis Winz to AMP IV LP, 26.7115 Acres, O&G, $160,269.00 (1-15-21)
CNX Land LLC to Richhill Township, et ux., 14.944 Acres, $11,090.68 (1-21-21)
Springhill Township
Martin L. Wilson, II, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 39.9 Acres, $67,960.00 (1-19-21)
James R. Cummings, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 192 Acres, O&G, $9,891.00 (1-19-21)
Waynesburg Borough
David Hathaway, et ux., to Adam Mathew Karolewics, et ux., Lot, $155,000.00 (1-15-21)
First Federal Savings & Loan to Zebulun E. McNett, Lot, $39,000.00 (1-15-21)
Holly Jo Evans to Carol Sue Mankey, et ux., Lot, $151,000.00 (1-15-21)
Whiteley Township
Clinton Butcher, et ux., to Greylock Pipeline LLC, 210 Acres, $10,000.00 (1-15-21)
Barbara Snyder to Greylock Production LLC, 17.12 Acres, $5,000.00 (1-15-21)