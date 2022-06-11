The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 2:
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships
Benjamin Franklin Gooden, Jr. to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $160,250.03 (5-31-22)
Cumberland Township
Jeffrey M. Russo, et ux., to Trevor Schmidt, et ux., Lots 37-41 in John Baily Plan, $315,000.00 (5-27-22)
Franklin Township
Shane P. Gallagher, et ux., to Justin L. Thomas, et ux., Lot 16 in Colonial Place Plan, $321,500.00 (5-27-22)
Freeport Township
Sandra R. Long, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 77 Acres, O&G, $56,814.00 (5-31-22)
Jefferson Township
Pauline Yurek Estate, aka Pauline L. Yurek Estate, et al., to Joshua Tustin, et ux., Lot 19 in North View Terrace Plan, $140,000.00 (5-27-22)
Richhill Township
David E. Yoders, et ux., to EQT Production Company, .4256 Acre, O&G, $2,843.74 (5-26-22)
Carleen F. Judd, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 4 Acres, O&G, $1,142.86 (5-26-22)
Springhill Township
Vertical Web Ventures Inc to Wolf 2000 Trust, 50 Acres, O&G, $30,000.00 (5-27-22)
Springhill and Freeport townships
Clark Hamilton to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $570.00 (5-25-22)
Wayne Township
Ridgetop Appalachia LLC to Stackrock Energy LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $650,000.00 (5-31-22)
Wayne and Gilmore townships
CNX Land LLC to Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc, 90 Acres, $842,683.20 (5-31-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Frances J. Crawford Estate, et ux., to Roger D. Hall, Lot, $120,000.00 (5-25-22)
Joshua Boggs to Laura Elizabeth Wesley, et ux., Lot in North Ward, $175,000.00 (5-27-22)
Enkoded LLC to Kevin M. Hayes, 3 Tracts, $140,000.00 (5-31-22)