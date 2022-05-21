The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 5:
Cumberland Township
The First Christian Church of Carmichaels, et ux., to Joseph Pomplas, et ux., .187 Acre, (5-4-22)
Miachel A. Lewis, et ux., to Christopher Whipkey, Lots 106-108 in Gwynne Addition, $268,000.00 (5-5-22)
Walter F. Henderson, et al., to Evan Miller Farms LLC, 31.804 Acres, $95,412.00 (5-10-22)
Dunkard Township
William Patrick Shiel Jr., et ux., to Nathaniel Wajler, et ux., Lots 7-8 in Huggins Plan,
$178,000.00 (5-4-22)
Franklin Township
Betsy W. Golding, et ux., to Thomas W. Ankrom, II, et ux., 2.892 Acres, $4,750.00 (5-5-22)
Jefferson Township
M. D. Butler, et ux., to DTM Appalachia Gathering LLC, 15.7322 Acres, $800,000.00 (5-6-22)
Morgan Township
Wesley J. Corbett, et ux., to Christopher M. Piper, Jr., et ux., Lot 236 in Mather, $450,000.00 (5-9-22)
Morris and Washington townships
Mary M. Pettit by Agent, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 130.317 Acres, $450,000.00 (5-9-22)
Perry Township
Shannon Run Farms LLC to EQT Production Company, R/W, 71.12 Acres, $4,083.71 (5-4-22)
Daniel J. Werkmeister to AMP V LP, 11.675 Acres, O&G, $55,456.25 (5-9-22)
Diann L. Craig to AMP V LP, 11.675 Acres, O&G, $55,456.25 (5-9-22)
Springhill Township
Cindy Jo Ingram to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5 Tracts, O&G, $24,511.88 (5-4-22)
Nancy Rae Butler to Foss Minerals LLC, Tract, O&G, $9,000.00 (5-9-22)
Springhill and Freeport townships
Patricia Ann Felicetti, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $2,800.00 (5-5-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Matthew Bland to John Krause, et ux., Lot, $40,000.00 (5-4-22)
Melody R. Cox, et al., to David Ammons, et ux., Lot, $155,000.00 (5-4-22)
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, et al., to Dennis Mock, Lot, $49,000.00 (5-5-22)
Floyd W. Long, III, et ux., to Alexander Miller, Lot, $189,900.00 (5-6-22)
Whiteley Township
Betsy W. Golding, et ux., to Thomas W. Ankrom, II, et ux., 39.219 Acres, $95,250.00 (5-5-22)