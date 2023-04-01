The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 23.
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
Danny L. Routte to The Mineral Company, et ux., 41.1073 Acres, O&G, $19,269.05 (3-17-23)
Aleppo and Springhill Townships
Barbara A. Buckbee to The Mineral Company, et ux., 7 Tracts, O&G, $21,517.61 (3-21-23)
Center Township
Charles E. Waychoff to Diane M. Goff, 3 Tracts, $85,563.30 (3-17-23)
Cumberland Township
Mark D. Gaydos to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 220 Acres, O&G, $461,208.00 (3-15-23)
Dunkard Township
Samuel Herman Lewis to Family Tree Corporation, et al., 71.782 Acres, O&G, $953.36 (3-20-23)
Dunkard Township, et ux., to Joseph Guerriero III, Lot 59, Bobtown, $7,000.00 (3-21-23)
Franklin Township
Carl E. Long, Jr. Estate A/K/A Carl E. Long Estate, et ux., to Brandon H. Barna, 1.034 Acres, $155,000.00 (3-15-23)
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, et ux., to Brian J. King, et ux., 32.104 Acres, $115,000.00 (3-21-23)
Freeport Township
Sharon Mason Balestra, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $17,000.00 (3-17-23)
Randall L. Moorehead, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 23.10625 Acres, O&G, $3,459.47 (3-17-23)
Freeport and Gilmore Townships
Linda Lou Stewart to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 135 Acres, O&G, $12,988.28 (3-16-23)
Perry Todd West to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 135 Acres, O&G, $12,988.28 (3-17-23)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Margaret B. Woods to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,812.50 (3-17-23)
Louis Samuel Hollier, IV, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,858.51 (3-17-23)
David Milton Threlkeld, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,125.00 (3-17-23)
Robert L. Woods to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,406.25 (3-17-23)
Virgil Edward Gust, II to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,434.03 (3-17-23)
Virginia H. Pueringer, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,858.51 (3-17-23)
David William Palmeter, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,250.00 (3-17-23)
Charles Wesley Palmeter, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,250.00 (3-17-23)
Mary Palmeter Randolph to Foss Minerals, LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,250.00 (3-17-23)
Malcom Claiborne Talley, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,125.00 (3-17-23)
Susan Gust St Germain, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,858.51 (3-17-23)
Gilmore Township
Karen Rice Shaffer, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $5,113.20 (3-21-23)
Lucinda K. Tarr to The Mineral Company, et ux., 62.52 Acres, O&G, $28,654.99 (3-21-23)
Jackson Township
Albert J. Brown to The Mineral Company, et ux., 6.82 Acres, O&G, $29,326.00 (3-17-23)
Melissa A. Walker to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $12,067.19 (3-21-23)
Jackson, Freeport and Springhill Townships
Jeannie H. Yoder, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 9 Tracts, O&G, $154,115.16 (3-20-23)
Morgan Township
Todd M. Ely to Conner Main, 2.43 Acres, $244,000.00 (3-16-23)
Morris Townshp
Thomas Andrew Day to CNX Gas Company LLC, 39.16875 Acres, O&G, $9,617.30 (3-16-23)
Springhill Township
Betty Fordyce Short, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $4,591.84 (3-16-23)
Brenda Joyce Scherrick to The Mineral Company, et ux., 85.3733 Acres, O&G, $7,366.16 (3-17-23)
Carol Ahrens Jeschke by POA, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $8,163.26 (3-21-23)
Judy Kay Marshall, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 100 Acres, O&G, $2,313.92 (3-21-23)
Wayne Township
Cathy D. Jernell to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 47.24 Acres, $82,929.60 (3-20-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $27,454.40 (3-20-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Larry McCollum, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2.03 Acres, O&G, $9,943.13 (3-17-23)
Whiteley Township
Donald Lee Meissner Estate, et ux., to Charles F. Morris, et ux., Lots 2-3, Valley View Plan, $260,000.00 (3-20-23)
Whiteley and Perry Townships
Ariel Brooks Henry, et ux., to Bo Eli Hampson, et ux., Tract, $260,000.00 (3-16-23)
