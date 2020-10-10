The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 17.
Clarksville Borough
William J. Turner by TCB, et ux., to EQT Production Company, Tax Claim, .230 Acre, $5080.60 (9-14-20)
Cumberland Township
Jan Ondra to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Lot 15 in Biddle Acres Plan, $8,000.00 (9-11-20)
Edward G Donley Estate by TCB, et ux., to Christen J. Gillin, Tax Claim, 348 Acres, Coal, $16,617.00 (9-11-20)
Steve Szoke by TCB, et ux., to Jeffrey C. Hathaway, Tax Claim, 1.33 Acres, $517,705.50 (9-14-20)
Greg Ferrence by TCB, et ux., to Jeffery Hathaway, II, Tax Claim, 1 Acre, $82,779.40 (9-14-20)
Franklin R. Coger, Sr., by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .10 Acre, $44,121.00 (9-16-20)
Franklin R. Coger, Sr., by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .10 Acre, $43,548.00 (9-16-20)
Sandra K. Coffman by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .530 Acre, $85,281.50 (9-16-20)
Jonathan Penich, et ux., to Benjamin Richards, Lot, $187,000.00 (9-17-20)
William L. Kovach, et ux., to Jeffrey L. Pratt, 143 Acres, $276,000.00 (9-17-20)
James H. White by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .15 Acre, $36,843.90 (9-17-20)
Rena B. Dulaney by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .15 Acre, $51,340.80 (9-17-20)
Samuel F. Guesman by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .13 Acre, $33,940.70 (9-17-20)
Martha E. Davidson by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, $1.550 Acres, $82,531.10 (9-17-20)
Samuel F. Guesman by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .13 Acre, $33,329.50 (9-17-20)
Dunkard Township
Diversified Energy by TCB, et ux., to Del-Sky LLC, Tax Claim, 6.4 Acres, $91,680.00 (9-11-20)
Alfalfa Properties LLC to Paul Kondrla, et ux., Lot, $23,200.00 (9-14-20)
Frank R. Porter by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 24.8 Acres, Coal, $11,842.00 (9- 15-20)
J. E. Sherrard by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 104.69 Acres, Coal, $49,984.70 (9-15-20)
Helen V. Beatty Estate, et ux., to David A. Jordan, et ux., 5.620 Acres, $110,000.00 (9-17-20)
Franklin Township
Three Rivers Royalty II LLC to Black Bear Minerals LLC, 134.9247 Acres, O&G, $16,176.92 (9-16-20)
Freeport Township
Freda Mae Gregg by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, .120 Acre, $38,238.20 (9-15-20)
Jay E. Brant Estate, et al., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 16 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (9-16-20)
Gilmore Township
Ruth H White by TCB, et ux., to Christen J. Gillin, Tax Claim, 32 Acres, Coal, $3,056.00 (9-11-20)
Carl W. Colvin by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 100 Acres, Coal, $9,550.00 (9-15-20)
Judith Flannery to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 157.4 Acres, O&G, $12,542.79 (9-16-20)
Greene Township
Frank R. Porter by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 180.51 Acres, Coal, $17,247.30 (9-15-20)
Robert Hook by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 33.070 Acres, Coal, $3,151.50 (9-15-20)
Robert Hook by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 147 Acres, Coal, $14,038.50 (9-15-20)
Jefferson Township
Arthur R. Overby, III by TCB, et ux., to Jenna Bohach, Tax Claim, .190 Acre, $8,633.20 (9-14-20)
Arthur R. Overby, III by TCB, et ux., to Jenna Bohach, Tax Claim, .220 Acre, $6,322.10 (9-14-20)
Margaret Benci by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 26.32 Acres, Coal, $1,260.60 (9-15-20)
Margaret Benci by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 35.88 Acres, Coal, $1,719.00 (9-15-20)
Adeline M. Bane by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .170 Acre, $75,234.90 (9-16-20)
Kathleen Deems by TCB, et ux., to JB Real Estate Resources Inc., Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $706.70 (9-16-20)
Noble A. Wine by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .17 Acre, $61,425.60 (9-17-20)
Kathleen Deems by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .25 Acre, $57,510.10 (9-17-20)
Raymond Rinehart by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .080 Acre, $477.50 (9-17-20)
Monongahela Township
Diversified Energy by TCB, et ux., to Del-Sky LLC, Tax Claim, 2.89 Acres, $62,094.10 (9-11-20)
Susan Byrns by TCB, et ux., to Jenna Bohach, Tax Claim, 34.66 Acres, Coal, $16,559.70 (9-15-20)
Pauline Engott by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, .980 Acre, $58,064.00 (9-16-20)
Morgan Township
Jan Ondra to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Lot 7 in Teagarden Homes Plan, $4,000.00 (9-11-20)
Dorothy Florence Patterson by TCB, et ux., to Jenna Bohach, Tax Claim, 42 Acres, Coal, $2,005.50 (9-14-20)
Kevin S. Clelland by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, .220 Acre, $20,933.60 (9-16-20)
Charles Warnick by TCB, et ux., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Tax Claim, .130 Acre, $71,032.90 (9-16-20)
Jody Lynn Zavora by TCB, et ux., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $56,192.20 (9-16-20)
Richhill Township
Christine R. Kincaid to Firefly Mason Jar SPV III LP to 50 Acres, O&G, $325,000.00 (9-15-20)
Carolyn J. Bradley to RAS Investments LLC, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (9-17-20)
Bill Young, et ux., to RAS Investments LLC, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (9-17-20)
Kenneth Mikeman, Jr., to RAS Investments LLC, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (9-17-20)
Tony Posey, et ux., to RAS Investments LLC, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (9-17-20)
Greg Terrell, et ux., to RAS Investments LLC, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (9-17-20)
Gerald R. Miller, et ux., to RAS Investments LLC, 161.452 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (9-17-20)
Springhill Township
Sherry Winter by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 1.250 Acres, Coal, $592.10 (9-11-20)
Sherry Winter by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 8.62 Acres, Coal, $4,125.60 (9-11-20)
Sherry Winter by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 8.58 Acres, Coal, $4,106.50 (9-11-20)
Sherry Winter by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 8.58 Acres, Coal, $4,106.50 (9-11-20)
Ross Stout by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 5.48 Acres, Coal, $2,616.70 (9-11-20)
Ross Stout by TCB, et ux., to David C. Hook, Tax Claim, 7.33 Acres, Coal, $3,495.30 (9-11-20)
William H. Thompson to Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,000.00 (9-11-20)
Francis N. Vitagliano by TCB, et ux., to EQT Production Company, Tax Claim, .40 Acre, $36,118.10 (9-14-20)
Frederick E. Beecher, et ux., to RAS Investments LLC, 140 Acres, O&G, Corrective, $30,340.00 (9-17-20)
Washington Township
Daniel G. Welsh by TCB, et ux., to Bobbi Jean Hopes, Tax Claim, .54 Acre, $63,774.90 (9-14-20)
George F. Keener, et al., to Mark W. Staley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $75,000.00 (9-16-20)
Wayne Township
June Kinsey by TCB, et ux., to Christen J. Gillin, Tax Claim, 70.98 Acres, Coal, $6,780.50 (9-14-20)
Thomas Headley by TCB, et ux., to Christen J. Gillin, Tax Claim, 49.5 Acres, Coal, $4,736.80 (9-14-20)
C. Lawrence Hall to Janet Elaine Sanders, et al., 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,750.00 (9-14-20)
Jack Bruce by Atty-in-Fact, et ux., to Janet Elaine Sanders, et al., 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,750.00 (9-14-20)
Roger Robey to Janet Elaine Sanders, et al., 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,750.00 (9-14-20)
Frances Bennett to Janet Elaine Sanders, et al., 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,750.00 (9-14-20)
Janet Elaine Sanders, et al., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,000.00 (9-14-20)
Pikewood Energy Corporation to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $63,475.40 (9-16-20)
Angela K. Haddox, et al., to Blue Ridge Royalties LLC, 8.898 Acres, O&G, $2,470.00 (9-17-20)
Waynesburg Borough
McNay Rentals L P to Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC, Lot, $58,000.00 (9-11-20)
David C. Beiter, et ux., to Christopher J. Siska, et ux., 2 Lots, $148,000.00 (9-11-20)
Gary T. Howard by TCB, et ux., to Amy L. Sibert, Tax Claim, .070 Acre, $46,393.90 (9-16-20)
Brenda K. Braun a/k/a Brenda K. Camps to Mallery B. King, et ux., Lots, $190,000.00 (9-17-20)