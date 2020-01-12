The following property transfers were recorded the week of Jan. 2 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Center Township
Kevin M. Doody, et ux., to Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC, .586 Acre, $220,000.00 (12-30-19)
Clarksville Borough
William M. Muhly, Jr., et al., to James A. Adamson, et ux., 2 Lots, $64,000.00 (12-31-19)
Cumberland Township
Larry Snyder, et ux., to CJF Property Holding LLC, 1.2356 Acres, $20,000.00 (12-30-19)
Monongahela Township
David L. Kelly, et ux., to Richard P. Jordan, 2 Tracts, $12,250.00 (12-31-19)
Morgan Township
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Frances M. Burgess, Lot 614 in Mather Plan, $72,000.00 (12-27-19)
Dona Jean Gamble Revocable Trust, et ux., to Wilbur Vincent Hetrick, II, Lot 36 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $27,500.00 (12-30-19)
Victoria P. Debolt Estate, et al., to Daniel J. Clemens, et ux., Lot 1014 in Mather, $189,000.00 (1-2-20)
Richhill Township
Roy D. Haller By POA, et al., to Twin Ridge Farm LLC, Tract, O&G, Minerals, $500,000.00 (12-31-19)
Springhill Township
Gregory Andrew Karabetsos, et ux., to William R. Wise, Sr., 114.69 Acres, $199,900.00 (12-31-19)