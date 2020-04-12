Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of April 2 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Franklin Township

Allen T. Hill, et al., to Ryan A. King, Lot 62 in Jack E. and Jane R. Williams, $167,500.00 (3-31-20)

Promised Land Properties LLC to M A Properties, LLC, .889 Acre, $490,000.00 (4-1-20)

Greene Township

Judy Mackendrick, et ux., to VES Land LLC, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $1,869.82 (3-31-20)

Jeffrey H. Forbes, et ux., to VES Land LLC, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $1,869.82 (3-31-20)

Jefferson Township

HSBC Bank USA NA, et al., to Kaiser LLC, Lot 120 in Fairground Addition, $5,500.00 (3-27- 20)

Waynesburg Borough

Joel E. Morris, et al., to Jacob L. Butcher, et ux., 2 Tracts, $145,000.00 (3-30-20)

Chad E. Plesko, et ux., to Joel E. Morris, et ux., 2 Lots, $170,000.00 (4-1-20)

Whiteley and Franklin Townships

William J. Crayne, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $7,970.00 (3-27-20)

