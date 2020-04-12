The following property transfers were recorded the week of April 2 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Franklin Township
Allen T. Hill, et al., to Ryan A. King, Lot 62 in Jack E. and Jane R. Williams, $167,500.00 (3-31-20)
Promised Land Properties LLC to M A Properties, LLC, .889 Acre, $490,000.00 (4-1-20)
Greene Township
Judy Mackendrick, et ux., to VES Land LLC, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $1,869.82 (3-31-20)
Jeffrey H. Forbes, et ux., to VES Land LLC, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $1,869.82 (3-31-20)
Jefferson Township
HSBC Bank USA NA, et al., to Kaiser LLC, Lot 120 in Fairground Addition, $5,500.00 (3-27- 20)
Waynesburg Borough
Joel E. Morris, et al., to Jacob L. Butcher, et ux., 2 Tracts, $145,000.00 (3-30-20)
Chad E. Plesko, et ux., to Joel E. Morris, et ux., 2 Lots, $170,000.00 (4-1-20)
Whiteley and Franklin Townships
William J. Crayne, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $7,970.00 (3-27-20)