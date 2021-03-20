Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 18:

Center Township

Richard E. Miller to Crystal G. Miller, et ux., 10 Acres, $110,000.00 (3-16-21)

Cumberland Township

Richard Eugene Keller Estate, et ux., to Ryan E. Samek, et ux., .361 Acre, $20,000.00 (3-11-21)

Marcela Jimenez Doran, et ux., to Sirva Relocation LLC, Tract, $252,500.00 (3-16-21)

Sirva Relocation LLC to Donald F. Mason, Tract, $252,500.00 (3-16-21)

Dunkard Township

John L. Mannor, II to Dylan Douglas Davis, 4 Tracts, $125,000.00 (3-12-21)

Melissa Renee Buchannan to William F. Craig, Jr., et ux., Lot 56 in Bobtown, $17,000.00 (3-16-21)

Franklin Township

William K. Grooms by Trustee, et al., to Jeffrey Dylan Rhodes, et ux., 2 Acres, $25,000.00 (3-12-21)

Jackson Township

Zachary Przysiecki, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $107,324.18 (3-10-21)

Jefferson Township

Wayne J. Capozza, et ux., to Judy D. Roberts, et ux., Lots 76-77 in Fair Ground Addition, $8,000.00 (3-10-21)

Ronald E. Burnfield, et ux., to DTE Appalachia Gathering LLC, R/W, $28,900.00 (3-12-21)

Morgan Township

James R. Robinson, Jr., to The Mineral Company, 56.735 Acres, O&G, $39,430.83 (3-10-21)

Richhill Township

Foxhill Equity Partners LLC to Oak Bridge Opportunity Fund LP, 2 Tracts, O&G, $70,562.00 (3-15-21)

Springhill Township

Loretta R. Cooper to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 103 Acres, O&G, $15,521.27 (3-10-21)

Joseph D. Cooper, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 103 Acres, O&G, $15,521.27 (3-15-21)

Annah Mae Wade to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 103 Acres, O&G, $15,521.27 (3-15-21)

Jerry J. Morris, et ux., to Cody N. Speicher, 18 1⁄2 Acres, $55,000.00 (3-16-21)

Washington Township

Thomas Good, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $28,541.30 (3-12-21)

Wayne Township

Michael James Milinovich, et ux., to The Mineral Company, $47.0733 Acres, O&G, $105,914.93 (3-12-21)

John S. Milinovich, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 47.0733 Acres, O&G, $105,914.93 (3-12-21)

Wayne and Jackson Townships

Wynona Fox, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $63,089.77 (3-15-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Kimberly A. Bedilion, et ux., to Clayton Schaum, Lot 321 in Montgomery Addition, $9,000.00 (3-10-21)

