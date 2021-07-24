The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 15.
Aleppo Township
Ellen Baker to The Mineral Company, 138.36 Acres, O&G, $137,927.63 (7-8-21)
Donna Czerwien to The Mineral Company, 138.36 Acres, O&G, $137,927.63 (7-8-21)
Marie Baker to The Mineral Company, 138.36 Acres, O&G, $137,927.63 (7-8-21)
Cumberland Township
Brandi Milostan, et ux., to Khedive Holdings LLC, Lot 426 in Crucible, $80,335.20 (7-9-21)
George A. Reiss, Jr., Estate aka George A. Reiss Estate, et ux., to Cecil W. Reiss, $145,000.00 (7-13-21)
Dunkard Township
Lindsey J. Fortkamp aka Lindsey J. Yost, et al., to Tammy Stajnrajh, et ux., 1.96 Acres, $100,000.00 (7-7-21)
Franklin Township
Rex Allen Carson, et al., to Kaylynn Fazenbaker, Tract, $70,000.00 (7-7-21)
Andrew T. Bennett akaA Andrew Bennett, et ux., to Patrick C. Morris, Lot 26 in Howard Subdivision, $290,000.00 (7-8-21)
William J. Okuley Estate aka Bill Okuley Estate, et ux., to James H. Mason, et ux., Tract, $285,000.00 (7-13-21)
John A. Throckmorton, et ux., to Collin John, et ux., 32.297 Acres, $1,100,000.00 (7-13-21)
Freeport Township
Gratta J. Lohr, et ux., to Zachary Debolt, 3 Tracts, $50,000.00 (7-13-21)
Greene Township
Linda M. Wigington to Nathan R. Caldwell, et ux., 9.302 Acres, $30,000.00 (7-9-21)
Jackson Township
Kimberly Ann Lavery to The Mineral Company, 599.181 Acres, O&G, $16,093.11 (7-13-21)
Debora F. Desmond to The Mineral Company, $599.181 Acres, O&G, $16,093.11 (7-13-21)
Lori F. Durst to The Mineral Company, 599.181 Acres, O&G, $16,093.11 (7-13-21)
Monongahela Township
Renee D. Gall, et al., to Jill Rankin, 10 Acres, $220,000.00 (7-7-21)
Morgan Township
Lucille V. Policz to Todd M. Ely, 2.43 Acres, $87,000.00 (7-8-21)
Samuel D. Smith to 240 2nd Street Trust, Lot 240 in Mather, $1,000.00 (7-9-21)
Edward L. Black Estate, et ux., to Robert C. Gardner, II, et ux., Tract, $185,000.00 (7-12-21)
Betty S. Nichols Estate, et ux., to William C. Schamp, Lot 809 in Mather, $30,000.00 (7-12-21)
Carrie L. Davis to Jennifer M. Fletcher, Lot 520 in Mather, $67,500.00 (7-12-21)
Morris Township
Donna Lee Maerker to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $455.36 (7-13-21)
Norma Jean King to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,366.07 (7-13-21)
Springhill Township
Michelle E. Kerr to The Mineral Company, 8.375 Acres, O&G, $5,692.38 (7-8-21)
Kenneth Andrew Guthrie to EQT Production Company, 8.88 Acres, O&G, $146.54 (7-8-21)
Carol L. Geho to The Mineral Company, 21 Acres, O&G, $39,375.00 (7-13-21)
Jeffrey L. Kerr, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 8.375 Acres, O&G, $5,692.38 (7-13-21)
Robert Lee Hall to Windridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (7-13-21)
Washington Township
Jessica R. Tennant aka Jessica R. Tennant-Medlen to The Mineral Company, 5.84 Acres, O&G, $33,872.00 (7-8-21)
John C. McNay, et al., to Joseph Robert Monica, III, Lots 244-245 in Waynesburg Lakes Plan, $8,400.00 (7-13-21)
Wayne Township
Janice Lynn Keener to The Mineral Company, 29.7375 Acres, O&G, $16,520.87 (7-8-21)
Richard Scott Keener to The Mineral Company, 29.7375 Acres, O&G, $16,520.84 (7-8-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Robin Thomas, et ux., to Betty J. Lannan, Lot $150,000.00 (7-12-21)