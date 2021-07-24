Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 15.

Aleppo Township

Ellen Baker to The Mineral Company, 138.36 Acres, O&G, $137,927.63 (7-8-21)

Donna Czerwien to The Mineral Company, 138.36 Acres, O&G, $137,927.63 (7-8-21)

Marie Baker to The Mineral Company, 138.36 Acres, O&G, $137,927.63 (7-8-21)

Cumberland Township

Brandi Milostan, et ux., to Khedive Holdings LLC, Lot 426 in Crucible, $80,335.20 (7-9-21)

George A. Reiss, Jr., Estate aka George A. Reiss Estate, et ux., to Cecil W. Reiss, $145,000.00 (7-13-21)

Dunkard Township

Lindsey J. Fortkamp aka Lindsey J. Yost, et al., to Tammy Stajnrajh, et ux., 1.96 Acres, $100,000.00 (7-7-21)

Franklin Township

Rex Allen Carson, et al., to Kaylynn Fazenbaker, Tract, $70,000.00 (7-7-21)

Andrew T. Bennett akaA Andrew Bennett, et ux., to Patrick C. Morris, Lot 26 in Howard Subdivision, $290,000.00 (7-8-21)

William J. Okuley Estate aka Bill Okuley Estate, et ux., to James H. Mason, et ux., Tract, $285,000.00 (7-13-21)

John A. Throckmorton, et ux., to Collin John, et ux., 32.297 Acres, $1,100,000.00 (7-13-21)

Freeport Township

Gratta J. Lohr, et ux., to Zachary Debolt, 3 Tracts, $50,000.00 (7-13-21)

Greene Township

Linda M. Wigington to Nathan R. Caldwell, et ux., 9.302 Acres, $30,000.00 (7-9-21)

Jackson Township

Kimberly Ann Lavery to The Mineral Company, 599.181 Acres, O&G, $16,093.11 (7-13-21)

Debora F. Desmond to The Mineral Company, $599.181 Acres, O&G, $16,093.11 (7-13-21)

Lori F. Durst to The Mineral Company, 599.181 Acres, O&G, $16,093.11 (7-13-21)

Monongahela Township

Renee D. Gall, et al., to Jill Rankin, 10 Acres, $220,000.00 (7-7-21)

Morgan Township

Lucille V. Policz to Todd M. Ely, 2.43 Acres, $87,000.00 (7-8-21)

Samuel D. Smith to 240 2nd Street Trust, Lot 240 in Mather, $1,000.00 (7-9-21)

Edward L. Black Estate, et ux., to Robert C. Gardner, II, et ux., Tract, $185,000.00 (7-12-21)

Betty S. Nichols Estate, et ux., to William C. Schamp, Lot 809 in Mather, $30,000.00 (7-12-21)

Carrie L. Davis to Jennifer M. Fletcher, Lot 520 in Mather, $67,500.00 (7-12-21)

Morris Township

Donna Lee Maerker to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $455.36 (7-13-21)

Norma Jean King to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,366.07 (7-13-21)

Springhill Township

Michelle E. Kerr to The Mineral Company, 8.375 Acres, O&G, $5,692.38 (7-8-21)

Kenneth Andrew Guthrie to EQT Production Company, 8.88 Acres, O&G, $146.54 (7-8-21)

Carol L. Geho to The Mineral Company, 21 Acres, O&G, $39,375.00 (7-13-21)

Jeffrey L. Kerr, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 8.375 Acres, O&G, $5,692.38 (7-13-21)

Robert Lee Hall to Windridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (7-13-21)

Washington Township

Jessica R. Tennant aka Jessica R. Tennant-Medlen to The Mineral Company, 5.84 Acres, O&G, $33,872.00 (7-8-21)

John C. McNay, et al., to Joseph Robert Monica, III, Lots 244-245 in Waynesburg Lakes Plan, $8,400.00 (7-13-21)

Wayne Township

Janice Lynn Keener to The Mineral Company, 29.7375 Acres, O&G, $16,520.87 (7-8-21)

Richard Scott Keener to The Mineral Company, 29.7375 Acres, O&G, $16,520.84 (7-8-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Robin Thomas, et ux., to Betty J. Lannan, Lot $150,000.00 (7-12-21)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In