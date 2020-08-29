The following property transfers were recorded the week of Aug. 20 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office:
Aleppo Township
Brennan Paith, et al., to Lois Wickman, Tract, $1,000.00 (8-14-20)
James W. Anderson to Johnathan Blayne Bryan, Tract, $165,000.00 (8-19-20)
Aleppo and Springhill Townships
Joan P. Haught, et ux., to Equitrans Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, Tracts, $63,835.20 (8-17-20)
Center, Jefferson, Richhill and Washington Townships
HG Energy II Appalachia LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G-Minerals, $6,515,232.66 (8-14-20)
Cumberland Township
Robet A. Gephart, et ux., to Fred W. Hatfield, 3.40 Acres, $10,000.00 (8-17-20)
Udovich Family Trust, et al., to Rayles Rentals LLC, 27.1502 Acres, $99,900.00 (8-19-20)
Dunkard Township
Stofferahn Living Trust, et al., to Ammark LLC, 2 Tracts Undivided ½ Interest, $78,023.50 (8-17-20)
Sabrina L. Brady to Trisha M. Hunnell, Lot 196 in Bobtown, $38,000.00 (8-20-20)
Franklin Township
Barbara Custer to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 134.9247 Acres, O&G, $60,716.09 (8-17-20)
Richard Stanley May Estate, et ux., to Joseph L. Burgess, Lots 120-123 in Block C North Waynesburg, $55,000.00 (8-18-20)
Loa L. Anderson to Franklin Remaley, et ux., Lot 15 in Carpenter Plan, $215,000.00 (8-19-20) Brad W. Fess, et ux., to Rebekah E. Miller, Tract, $138,000.00 (8-20-20)
Greene Township
Rita C. Shimek, et ux., to Stephan P. Huggins, 2 Tracts, $347,500.00 (8-18-20)
Jackson Township
John R. Berdine, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 94.11 Acres, $66,240.00 (8-17-20)
William A. Stoneking, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 25.52 Acres, $58,000.00 (8-17-20)
Joseph Serafin, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 40.1 Acres, $49,355.20 (8-17-20)
Jefferson Township
Norman Rockwell to Ashley M. Lorkovic-Vilsack, Lot, $182,000.00 (8-20-20)
Morgan Township
William R. Bates, Jr., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 24.50 Acres, $6,952.00 (8-17-20)
Morris Township
Chris Allan Stockdale, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 90.19 Acres, $185,666.00 (8-17-20)
Richhill Township
LPR Energy LLC to Pennmarc Resources LP, 17.299 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (8-17-20)
Raymond Julius Herron to Beta Energy Partners LLC, 206.158 Acres, O&G, $28,173.33 (8-20-20)
Holly Jean Crow to Beta Energy Partners LLC, 206.158 Acres, O&G, $28,173.33 (8-20-20)
Joshua David Lancaster to Beta Energy Partners LLC, 206.158 Acres, O&G, $36,000.00 (8-20-20)
Springhill Township
Kay Bissett to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3.500.00 (8-18-20)
Fay Bissett to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,500.00 (8-18-20)
Wayne and Whiteley Townships
Janet L. McIssac to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $5,000.00 (8-14-20)