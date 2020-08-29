Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of Aug. 20 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office:

Aleppo Township

Brennan Paith, et al., to Lois Wickman, Tract, $1,000.00 (8-14-20)

James W. Anderson to Johnathan Blayne Bryan, Tract, $165,000.00 (8-19-20)

Aleppo and Springhill Townships

Joan P. Haught, et ux., to Equitrans Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, Tracts, $63,835.20 (8-17-20)

Center, Jefferson, Richhill and Washington Townships

HG Energy II Appalachia LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G-Minerals, $6,515,232.66 (8-14-20)

Cumberland Township

Robet A. Gephart, et ux., to Fred W. Hatfield, 3.40 Acres, $10,000.00 (8-17-20)

Udovich Family Trust, et al., to Rayles Rentals LLC, 27.1502 Acres, $99,900.00 (8-19-20)

Dunkard Township

Stofferahn Living Trust, et al., to Ammark LLC, 2 Tracts Undivided ½ Interest, $78,023.50 (8-17-20)

Sabrina L. Brady to Trisha M. Hunnell, Lot 196 in Bobtown, $38,000.00 (8-20-20)

Franklin Township

Barbara Custer to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 134.9247 Acres, O&G, $60,716.09 (8-17-20)

Richard Stanley May Estate, et ux., to Joseph L. Burgess, Lots 120-123 in Block C North Waynesburg, $55,000.00 (8-18-20)

Loa L. Anderson to Franklin Remaley, et ux., Lot 15 in Carpenter Plan, $215,000.00 (8-19-20) Brad W. Fess, et ux., to Rebekah E. Miller, Tract, $138,000.00 (8-20-20)

Greene Township

Rita C. Shimek, et ux., to Stephan P. Huggins, 2 Tracts, $347,500.00 (8-18-20)

Jackson Township

John R. Berdine, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 94.11 Acres, $66,240.00 (8-17-20)

William A. Stoneking, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 25.52 Acres, $58,000.00 (8-17-20)

Joseph Serafin, et ux., to EQM Poseidon Midstream LLC, R/W, 40.1 Acres, $49,355.20 (8-17-20)

Jefferson Township

Norman Rockwell to Ashley M. Lorkovic-Vilsack, Lot, $182,000.00 (8-20-20)

Morgan Township

William R. Bates, Jr., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 24.50 Acres, $6,952.00 (8-17-20)

Morris Township

Chris Allan Stockdale, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 90.19 Acres, $185,666.00 (8-17-20)

Richhill Township

LPR Energy LLC to Pennmarc Resources LP, 17.299 Acres, O&G, $50,000.00 (8-17-20)

Raymond Julius Herron to Beta Energy Partners LLC, 206.158 Acres, O&G, $28,173.33 (8-20-20)

Holly Jean Crow to Beta Energy Partners LLC, 206.158 Acres, O&G, $28,173.33 (8-20-20)

Joshua David Lancaster to Beta Energy Partners LLC, 206.158 Acres, O&G, $36,000.00 (8-20-20)

Springhill Township

Kay Bissett to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3.500.00 (8-18-20)

Fay Bissett to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,500.00 (8-18-20)

Wayne and Whiteley Townships

Janet L. McIssac to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $5,000.00 (8-14-20)

