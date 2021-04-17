The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 15:
Aleppo Township
Center Township
James F. Lindstrom to Alan Saul, 27 Acres, $35,000.00 (4-8-21)
Waynesburg DPP LLP to Richard Gene Mauro, et al., Tract, $1,550,000.00 (4-13-21)
Cumberland Township
Ronald L. Stoffa to Donald Sherman Allen, Jr., et ux., Lot 280 in Crucible, $8,500.00 (4-7-21)
Jeremy R. Nelson to Cynthia King, Lot 205 in Nemacolin, $38,486.50 (4-9-21)
BGRS Relocation Inc., to Lance E. McIntire, et ux., Lot 82-83 in Fairdale Annex Plan, $295,000.00 (4-12-21)
Lance E. McIntire, et ux., to Charles F. Boettinger, Jr., et ux., Lots 225-256 in Jamison Place, $196,500.00 (4-13-21)
Dunkard Township
Franklin Township
Brick House Enterprises LLC to JLH Holdings LLC, .596 Acre, $225,000.00 (4-9-21)
Greene and Dunkard Townships
Jefferson Township
George R. Carter, Jr., to Steven J. Cypher, et ux., 27.86 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $2,800.00 (4-7-21)
William C. Birks to Melody R. Cox, et ux., 76.647 Acres, $102,898.17 (4-7-21)
Monongahela Township
Philip Kyle McLaughlin, et ux, to Rachel Elissa Ware, Lot, $139,000.00 (4-8-21)
Morgan Township
Richhill Township
AMP IV LP to General Capital Holdings LLC, 2 Acres, O&G, $10.00 (4-7-21)
Adeline C. Wavra to AMP IV LP, 16.6825 Acres, O&G, $108,436.25 (4-9-21)
Mary J. Rickabaugh to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $5,673.00 (4-9-21)
Jerry W. Hartley, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, $1,000.00 (4-12-21)
Springhill Township
Ramon S. Alcolea A/K/A Raymond F. Dohmen to Windridge Minerals, 140 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (4-8-21)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Sky Pilot Resources LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 114.503 Acres, O&G, $25,000.00 (4-12-21)
Wayne Township
Carol Ann Patterson, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $150.00 (4-12-21)
Susan Lynn Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $150.00 (4-12-21)
John Robert Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, $150.00 (4-12-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Wilson Land Holding LLC to Benjamin M. Caldwell, et ux., Lot, $106,000.00 (4-7-21)
Donald C. Keller to Cynthia May Bailey, Lot, $50,806.00 (4-12-21)
William Lee Schifko Estate A/K/A William L. Schifko Estate, et ux., to David J. Davidson, Tract, $80,800.00 (4-12-21)
Keith D. McClure, Jr., to Kelli Krainbucher, Lot in Illig Addition, $128,500.00 (4-13-21)
Whiteley Township
Shawn T. Grushecky, et ux., to Greylock Production LLC, R/W, 287.94 Acres, $1,000.00 (4-7-21)