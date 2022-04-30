Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 14.

Carmichaels Borough

Frederick C. Clark Jr., et al., to Frederick Charles Clark, III, Lot, $50,000.00 (4-7-22)

Cumberland Township

Colleen K. Walkley, et al., to Scott I. Staggers, et ux., 24.11 Acres, $115,000.00 (4-7-22)

Ernest E. & Madonna J. Wise Rev Living Trust, et al., to Bobbi Paes, et ux., Lots 232-235 in Jamison Place, $205,000.00 (4-8-22)

Jonathan J. Bradey to Nicholas Harland Gustovich, et ux., Lot 412 in Crucible Plan, $80,000.00 (4-11-22)

Barry A. Adamson, et ux., to Ryan Woods, Lot, $158,000.00 (4-11-22)

Sunnie L. Hall aka Sunnie L. Trickett, et ux., to Robert Rush, et ux., 2 Lots, in Hathaway Plan, $57,500.00 (4-11-22)

Dunkard Township

Thomasine Barner to Theresa L. Meredith, et ux., Lot 236 in Bobtown, $42,513.60 (4-12-22)

Monongahela Township

Lena L. Gashie By Atty-In-Fact aka Lena Gashie by Atty-In-Fact, et al., to Kristopher Thomas Kirk, Tracts, $155,000.00 (4-7-22)

Rices Landing Borough

Clifford A. Guesman, et ux., to Earnest R. Basinger, et ux., Lots 404-410 Bayard Plan, $20,000.00 (4-8-22)

Springhill Township

David Doyle Cox to Marcellica Resources LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $200.00 (4-11-22)

Washington Township

Frederick Fehling, et ux., to William Joseph Kaper, et ux., 2 Tracts, $1,222,000.00 (4-11-22)

Waynesburg Borough

Maurice A. Hosey, et ux., to Brendan Byham, et ux., Lot, $176,000.00 (4-7-22)

Carolyn Hill Lankard Estate aka Carolyn H. Lankard Estate, et al., to Beth L. Mason, 2 Tracts, $135,000.00 (4-8-22)

Brett Allan Staggers aka Brett Allen Staggers, et al., to Derek E. Wilson, Lot 13 in Illig Addition, $189,000.00 (4-11-22)

Whiteley Township

Dottie J. Lokken, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 136.311 Acres, O&G, $1,112.10 (4-7-22)

