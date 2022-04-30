The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 14.
Carmichaels Borough
Frederick C. Clark Jr., et al., to Frederick Charles Clark, III, Lot, $50,000.00 (4-7-22)
Cumberland Township
Colleen K. Walkley, et al., to Scott I. Staggers, et ux., 24.11 Acres, $115,000.00 (4-7-22)
Ernest E. & Madonna J. Wise Rev Living Trust, et al., to Bobbi Paes, et ux., Lots 232-235 in Jamison Place, $205,000.00 (4-8-22)
Jonathan J. Bradey to Nicholas Harland Gustovich, et ux., Lot 412 in Crucible Plan, $80,000.00 (4-11-22)
Barry A. Adamson, et ux., to Ryan Woods, Lot, $158,000.00 (4-11-22)
Sunnie L. Hall aka Sunnie L. Trickett, et ux., to Robert Rush, et ux., 2 Lots, in Hathaway Plan, $57,500.00 (4-11-22)
Dunkard Township
Thomasine Barner to Theresa L. Meredith, et ux., Lot 236 in Bobtown, $42,513.60 (4-12-22)
Monongahela Township
Lena L. Gashie By Atty-In-Fact aka Lena Gashie by Atty-In-Fact, et al., to Kristopher Thomas Kirk, Tracts, $155,000.00 (4-7-22)
Rices Landing Borough
Clifford A. Guesman, et ux., to Earnest R. Basinger, et ux., Lots 404-410 Bayard Plan, $20,000.00 (4-8-22)
Springhill Township
David Doyle Cox to Marcellica Resources LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $200.00 (4-11-22)
Washington Township
Frederick Fehling, et ux., to William Joseph Kaper, et ux., 2 Tracts, $1,222,000.00 (4-11-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Maurice A. Hosey, et ux., to Brendan Byham, et ux., Lot, $176,000.00 (4-7-22)
Carolyn Hill Lankard Estate aka Carolyn H. Lankard Estate, et al., to Beth L. Mason, 2 Tracts, $135,000.00 (4-8-22)
Brett Allan Staggers aka Brett Allen Staggers, et al., to Derek E. Wilson, Lot 13 in Illig Addition, $189,000.00 (4-11-22)
Whiteley Township
Dottie J. Lokken, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 136.311 Acres, O&G, $1,112.10 (4-7-22)