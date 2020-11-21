Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 12:

Dunkard Township

Kelly Ann Shaler, et ux., to Joseph Miller, et ux., Lots, Lot 12 in Demasky Plan and Lot 215 in Bobtown, $62,500.00 (11-6-20)

Monongahela Township

Keith Nelson Franks, Sr., et ux., to John D. Ealy, 4.8029 Acres, $19,000.00 (11-12-20)

Morgan and Perry Townships

Richard A. Smith, et ux., to Christopher A. Luckey, 2.233 Acres, $45,000.00 (11-12-20)

Richhill Township

Emerson Suter to Jackson Edward Suter, Jr., 38.85 Acres, $15,000.00 (11-9-20)

Emerson Suter to Jackson Edward Suter, Jr., 4.62 Acres, $5,000.00 (11-9-20)

Carolyn M. Jarvis Estate, et ux., to James A. Dinsmore, et ux., 2 Tracts, $50,000.00 (11-12-20)

Richhill and Aleppo Townships

Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC to Divot Energy Consultants LLC, 79.5629 Acres, O&G, $1,770.00 (11-10-20)

Washington Township

Mountaineer Land Management Company to Travis W. Richmond, 166.02 Acres, $217,500.00 (11-9-20)

Wayne Township

George Phillips to Milligan Mineral Partners LLC, 18 Acres, Mineral, O&G, $29,250.00 (11-6-20)

Linda D. Phillips A/K/A Linda D. Jarrell to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 18 Acres, Mineral, O&G, $29,250.00 (11-6-20)

Enoch R. Phillips to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 18 Acres, Mineral, O&G, $29,250.00 (11-6-20)

Waynesburg Borough

Richard L. Adams, et ux., to Christopher W. Braham, Lot in Ward II, $63,000.00 (11-6-20)

Whiteley Township

James O. Scott, et ux., to Flyway Holdings LP, 2 Tracts, Minerals, $44,718.75 (11-10-20)

