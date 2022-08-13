The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 4.
Aleppo, Freeport, Gilmore, Jackson, Morris, Richhill, Springhill, Wayne and Whiteley Townships
VES Land LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $145,568.82 (8-2-22)
VES Land LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, Additional RTT, $36,765.94 (8-2-22)
Aleppo, Gilmore, Perry and Whiteley Townships
Beta Energy Partners LLC to Horizon Resources III LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $267,666.00 (7-29-22)
Cumberland Township
Robert C. Grimm, et ux., to Tammy S. Hawk, et ux., 2 Tracts, $92,000.00 (7-27-22)
Charles C. Kerr, et ux., to Ridgetop Ten LLC, Tracts, O&G, $277,023.70 (8-2-22)
Dunkard Township
Joseph B. Smith to Daniel Suchy, et ux., 2 Tracts, $35,000.00 (8-1-22)
Franklin Township
Craig Haywood to Rebecca E. Davis, Lot 34, Jack E & Jane R Williams, $179,900.00 (8-1-22)
Freeport Township
Marsha Keener to The Mineral Company, et ux., 1.108678 Acres, O&G, $3,726.88 (8-2-22)
Martha Jane Burson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $19,499.56 (8-2-22)
Gilmore Township
Harriet Elizabeth Rodriguez to Foss Minerals LLC, 130.67 Acres, O&G, $2,500.00 (7-27-22)
Connie H. Jarvis, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 7.2 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (8-2-22)
Jackson Township
Cora B. Brownlee to EQT Production Company, .75 Acre, O&G, $206.25 (8-2-22)
Jefferson Township
Consol Mining Company LLC to CNX Land LLC, .594 Acre, $34,492.50 (7-29-22)
Morgan Township
John Toporcer Estate, et ux., to Danny D. Sampson, Lot 62, Teagarden Home Plan, $22,000.00 (7-27-22)
Donald L. Daniel, et al., to Jason Clayton, et ux., 86.98 Acres, $175,000.00 (7-27-22)
Diane Taylor aka Diane R Taylor, et al., to Lynn Land LLC, 74.896 Acres, $74,898.00 (7-27-22)
Springhill Township
Mark A. Kerr, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 51 Acres, O&G, $4,470.70 (8-2-22)
Washington Township
KD1 Development Inc to Sogar Properties LLC, 2.227 Acres, $278,000.00 (8-2-22)
Marliese H. Summersgill, et al., to Ashly Nicole Summersgill, et ux., 1.9847 Acres, $83,263.80 (8-2-22)
Wayne Township
Susan Dodge-Aguiar to EQT Production Company, 60.606 Acres, O&G, $386.70 (8-2-22)
Waynesburg Borough
John C. McNay, et ux., to G&H Sporting Goods LLC, Lots 15-19, Timothy J. Wisecarner Plan, $435,000.00 (7-27-22)
Nattasha D. Brown to Samantha Caitlyn Morris, Lot, Waynesburg Fairground Plan, $99,900.00 (7-28-22)
Karen Sue Hull Estate A/K/A Karen S. Hull Estate, et ux., to Noah M. Grimes, et ux., Lot, $118,000.00 (8-2-22)
Whiteley Township
Esther I. Brock to The Mineral Company, et ux., 79.922 Acres, O&G, $22,200.55 (8-2-22)
