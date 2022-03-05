Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 24.

Aleppo, Springhill and Jackson townships

Christy L. Clutter to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $2,294.21 (2-22-22)

Glade A. Eakin, II, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $2,294.21 (2-22-22)

Tracie A. Grove, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $3,011.15 (2-22-22)

Center Township

Highland Imperial Inc to Jocelyn Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 2/109.772 Int., $3,643.92 (2-22-22)

Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 3/109.772 Int., $5,465.87 (2-22-22)

Highland Imperial Inc to Alexis Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 1/109.772 Int., $1,821.96 (2-22-22)

Highland Imperial Inc to Scott Johnson, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 5/109.772 Int., $9,109.79 (2-22-22)

Cumberland Township

Nicole Wise, et ux., to Belmont Fred Forsythe, .130 Acre, $754.25 (2-16-22)

St. Matthias Parish Charitable Trust, et al., to Shawn Davis Ministries Inc., Lot, $7,500.00 (2-16-22)

Dunkard Township

Janet Mae McClure to Fairview Cemetery Association, R/W, $193.26 (2-16-22)

Franklin Township

Christina Deible to Trenton James Phillips, .376 Acre, $235,000.00 (2-16-22)

Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships

Carrol India Fitzgerald to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $29,871.66 (2-18-22)

Jefferson Borough

Next Home Property Management LLC to Timothy R. Muilenburg, Lot 27, $20,000.00 (2-18-22)

Jefferson Township

Samuel L. Richter, et ux., to William H. Orndoff, Sr., .130 Acre, $30,000.00 (2-18-22)

Morris Township

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to Megan Galloway, et ux., 60 Acres, $175,000.00 (2-17-22)

Springhill and Freeport townships

Wayne Charles Groskinsky to Par City Holdings LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $26,682.25 (2-18-22)

Waynesburg Borough

Trakken Properties LLC to Michael Stewart, et ux., Lot, $500.00 (2-22-22)

