The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 24.
Aleppo, Springhill and Jackson townships
Christy L. Clutter to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $2,294.21 (2-22-22)
Glade A. Eakin, II, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $2,294.21 (2-22-22)
Tracie A. Grove, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 107.65 Acres, O&G, $3,011.15 (2-22-22)
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to Jocelyn Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 2/109.772 Int., $3,643.92 (2-22-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to David Blumentritt, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 3/109.772 Int., $5,465.87 (2-22-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to Alexis Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 1/109.772 Int., $1,821.96 (2-22-22)
Highland Imperial Inc to Scott Johnson, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, UND. 5/109.772 Int., $9,109.79 (2-22-22)
Cumberland Township
Nicole Wise, et ux., to Belmont Fred Forsythe, .130 Acre, $754.25 (2-16-22)
St. Matthias Parish Charitable Trust, et al., to Shawn Davis Ministries Inc., Lot, $7,500.00 (2-16-22)
Dunkard Township
Janet Mae McClure to Fairview Cemetery Association, R/W, $193.26 (2-16-22)
Franklin Township
Christina Deible to Trenton James Phillips, .376 Acre, $235,000.00 (2-16-22)
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships
Carrol India Fitzgerald to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $29,871.66 (2-18-22)
Jefferson Borough
Next Home Property Management LLC to Timothy R. Muilenburg, Lot 27, $20,000.00 (2-18-22)
Jefferson Township
Samuel L. Richter, et ux., to William H. Orndoff, Sr., .130 Acre, $30,000.00 (2-18-22)
Morris Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to Megan Galloway, et ux., 60 Acres, $175,000.00 (2-17-22)
Springhill and Freeport townships
Wayne Charles Groskinsky to Par City Holdings LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $26,682.25 (2-18-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Trakken Properties LLC to Michael Stewart, et ux., Lot, $500.00 (2-22-22)