The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 27.
Aleppo Township
Mark S. Monesmith to EQT Production Company, 5 Acres, O&G, $744.05 (4-21-23)
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
Charles E. Brenner, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.9823 Acres, O&G, $57,727.57 (4-21-23)
Peggy S. Trimmer aka Peggy S. Brenner to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.9823 Acres, O&G, $57,727.57 (4-21-23)
Center Township
Auston Howard, et ux., to James B. Jozefick II, Tract, $115,000.00 (4-20-23)
Cumberland Township
Malkan Inc to Pechin Leasing LLC, 10.76 Acres, $20,982.00 (4-20-23)
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Todd Ely, Lot, John Baily Plan, $36,500.00 (4-20-23)
Paige L. Gearing to Michael Ludrosky, et ux., .40289Acres, Cales Level Plan, $169,000.00 (4-24-23)
Dunkard Township
Lenora J. Jenkins aka Lenora J. Crow a/k/a Lenora J. Loring, et ux., to Mark Short, Lot 316, Bobtown, $25,000.00 (4-25-23)
Franklin Township
David K. Walker, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 191.191 Acres, O&G, $955,950.00 (4-20-23)
Clay A. Behm, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 40.55 Acres, $97,556.00 (4-24-23)
Franklin and Whiteley Townships
Marian L. Shriver to The Mineral Company, et ux., 62.468 Acres, O&G, $344,756.28 (4-21-23)
Gilmore Township
Earl Shankel, et ux., to EQT Production Company, R/W, 12.305 Acres, $1,000.00 (4-21-23)
Greene Township
Mary Kathryn Bittaker Estate, et al., to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, Tract, O&G, $25,000.00 (4-24-23)
Jefferson Borough and Jefferson Township
Paul A. Jeffries, et ux., to Dustin A. Dean, .773 Acre, $195,500.00 (4-19-23)
Morris Township
William A. Thomas Estate aka William Albert Thomas Jr. Estate, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 4 Acres, Coal, $100,000.00 (4-19-23)
James A. Morris Jr, et al., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 12 Acres, $300,000.00 (4-20-23)
Perry Township
Mary Markusic Laplante to Richard Cory Robb, et ux., Lot, $400,000.00 (4-21-23)
Richhill Township
CNX Land LLC to George Finnegan, 15 Acres, $11,817.00 (4-19-23)
Springhill Township
James K. Null, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56 (4-21-23)
Steven Null, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56 (4-21-23)
Vicki J. Null to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56 (4-21-23)
Jaqueline N. Knight, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56 (4-21-23)
Barbara N. Dix, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56 (4-21-23)
Wayne Township
Gregory Burke, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 80.82 Acres, $12,000.00 (4-24-23)
Waynesburg Borough
John W. Mooney Estate, et al., to Tonya Patton, Tract, Und 1/8 Interest, $100.00 (4-21-23)
Whiteley Township
Wendy L. Barnhart to The Mineral Company, et ux., 136.313 Acres, O&G, $4,791.99 (4-21-23)
