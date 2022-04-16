The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 7.
Aleppo Township
Zeta C. Shrontz by POA, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 6.64375 Acres, O&G, $146.85 (4-5-22)
Aleppo and Springhill Townships
Robert E. Stockdale to The Mineral Company, et ux., 108.498 Acres, O&G, $59,404.26 (4-5-22)
Center Township
FV-I Inc, et al., to Garrett Miller, et ux., Lot, $60,000.00 (4-1-22)
Center, Gray, Morris and Richhill Townships
Bank of New York Mellon, et al., to American Premier Underwriters Inc, Tracts, Coal, $1,028,073.36 (3-31-22)
Buckeye Pipe Line Co Retirement Income TR, et al., to American Premier Underwriters Inc, Tracts, Coal, $348,280.67 (3-31-22)
General Cable Master Pension Plan, et al., to American Premier Underwriters Inc, Tracts, Coal, $445,397.18 (3-31-22)
Cumberland Township
Kevin M. Shirley, et ux., Daniel Brooks Poland, Jr., et ux., 2 Lots, $239,000.00 (3-31-22)
Wilber D. Colvin, et ux., to Daniel Ciancarelli, et ux., Tract, $769,000.00 (3-31-22)
Lynne N. Walker Estate, et ux., to Lisa L. Wamsley, Tract, $99,00.00 (4-4-22)
Freeport Township
Tommie Jo Franklin, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 22.468 Acres, O&G, $7,208.48 (4-5-22)
R. William Trussell aka Bill Trussell to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $35,962.50 (4-5-22)
Gilmore Township
Albert R. Stoneking, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, Tract, O&G, $4,000.00 (4-4-22)
Jackson Township
Yvonne M. Phillips to EQT Production Company, 1 Acre, O&G, $937.50 (4-5-22)
Springhill Township
Paul David Beck, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 122 Acres, $159,160.00 (4-4-22)
Riggs Investment Properties LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 77.30625 Acres, O&G, $11,338.25 (4-5-22)
Gene Tritchler to Wind Ridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $800.00 (4-5-22)
Wayne Township
Bruce F. Taylor, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, et ux., 54.644 Acres, O&G, $204,491.50 (3-31-22)
Whiteley Township
Michael D. Johnson, et ux., to Gene Lee, et ux., 2.603 Acres, $6,153.85 (3-30-22)
Jacy Lippencott aka Jacy Shriver, et ux., to Todd M. Ely, 3 Tracts, $60,000.00 (4-5-22)