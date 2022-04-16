Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 7.

Aleppo Township

Zeta C. Shrontz by POA, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 6.64375 Acres, O&G, $146.85 (4-5-22)

Aleppo and Springhill Townships

Robert E. Stockdale to The Mineral Company, et ux., 108.498 Acres, O&G, $59,404.26 (4-5-22)

Center Township

FV-I Inc, et al., to Garrett Miller, et ux., Lot, $60,000.00 (4-1-22)

Center, Gray, Morris and Richhill Townships

Bank of New York Mellon, et al., to American Premier Underwriters Inc, Tracts, Coal, $1,028,073.36 (3-31-22)

Buckeye Pipe Line Co Retirement Income TR, et al., to American Premier Underwriters Inc, Tracts, Coal, $348,280.67 (3-31-22)

General Cable Master Pension Plan, et al., to American Premier Underwriters Inc, Tracts, Coal, $445,397.18 (3-31-22)

Cumberland Township

Kevin M. Shirley, et ux., Daniel Brooks Poland, Jr., et ux., 2 Lots, $239,000.00 (3-31-22)

Wilber D. Colvin, et ux., to Daniel Ciancarelli, et ux., Tract, $769,000.00 (3-31-22)

Lynne N. Walker Estate, et ux., to Lisa L. Wamsley, Tract, $99,00.00 (4-4-22)

Freeport Township

Tommie Jo Franklin, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 22.468 Acres, O&G, $7,208.48 (4-5-22)

R. William Trussell aka Bill Trussell to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $35,962.50 (4-5-22)

Gilmore Township

Albert R. Stoneking, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, Tract, O&G, $4,000.00 (4-4-22)

Jackson Township

Yvonne M. Phillips to EQT Production Company, 1 Acre, O&G, $937.50 (4-5-22)

Springhill Township

Paul David Beck, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 122 Acres, $159,160.00 (4-4-22)

Riggs Investment Properties LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 77.30625 Acres, O&G, $11,338.25 (4-5-22)

Gene Tritchler to Wind Ridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $800.00 (4-5-22)

Wayne Township

Bruce F. Taylor, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, et ux., 54.644 Acres, O&G, $204,491.50 (3-31-22)

Whiteley Township

Michael D. Johnson, et ux., to Gene Lee, et ux., 2.603 Acres, $6,153.85 (3-30-22)

Jacy Lippencott aka Jacy Shriver, et ux., to Todd M. Ely, 3 Tracts, $60,000.00 (4-5-22)

